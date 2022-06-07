Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

Helmut Marko believes Pierre Gasly has no better alternative than staying with AlphaTauri after Red Bull closed the door on a possible return by extending Sergio Perez's Formula 1 contract.

Pablo Elizalde
By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll
Listen to this article

One-time grand prix winner Gasly has a deal with AlphaTauri until the end of 2023, and said earlier this year that 2022 was probably his final chance to show he deserved to be promoted back to Red Bull, having been dropped to AlphaTauri during the 2019 season.

Since returning to AlphaTauri, Gasly has grown as a driver and has led the Faenza-based squad capably. He scored his maiden F1 win with the team in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, also taking podiums in the 2019 Brazilian GP and 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

Following Perez's victory in the Monaco GP last week, Red Bull announced a two-year extension to the Mexican's contract that will keep him at the team at least until the end of the 2024 season.

The decision means Gasly will have no option to return to Red Bull when his current deal expires.

But Marko reckons that, even if Red Bull decided to let Gasly go before the end of his contract, the Frenchman would not find a better seat.

"Before the signing, of course, I spoke to Gasly, explained the situation to him and, yes, we'll just have to see what happens with Gasly after '23," Marko told Motorsport.com's German language sister site Formel1.de.

Asked if Red Bull would want to let Gasly go earlier, Marko said: "What would be the alternative?

"I don't think there is any alternative for him at the moment that would be significantly better than AlphaTauri."

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Marko said it was very likely that AlphaTauri would end up retaining both Gasly and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda next year, with Red Bull juniors having to wait longer for a possible opening.

"It's safe to assume that the current drivers are set," Marko added.

"But, I mean, we still have with coronavirus buzzing in the room, so that means replacement drivers can come.

"I don't hope anyone gets hurt, but they'll all have to wait another year."

Asked about the possibility of placing one of Red Bull's juniors in another F1 team, Marko suggested the situation of F2 champion Oscar Piastri was a good example of how hard it is for younger drivers to find available slots on the current grid.

"You can see with Alpine how hard they are struggling with Piastri," he said.

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
