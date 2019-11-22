Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

shares
comments
Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 9:23 AM

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko believes Pierre Gasly would not have recovered from dip in Formula 1 form had he not returned to Toro Rosso from Red Bull.

Gasly spent the first half of the 2019 season with RBR, logging a best finish of fourth at Silverstone, before being replaced by Alex Albon after the summer break.

Marko says that the Frenchman, who took a sensational second place in Brazil, has got his career back on track after his demotion.

“He’s recovered, and now we see the real Pierre,” Marko told Motorsport.com. “We always believed in him. It was positive for him, otherwise at Red Bull Racing I think he never would have recovered.”

Marko was encouraged by the form of all his drivers in Brazil: “Max [Verstappen] was perfect, his overtaking manoeuvres were unbelievable. And Albon also did very well before he was pushed off. So it shows our programme is working. We’re very excited about next year.”

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost acknowledged that it was difficult for Gasly to take a step back to the junior team in the middle of the year.

“It was not so easy for him this season, but he came back,” said Tost. “I think Pierre from the very beginning onwards felt quite well in the car, and in the team of course.

“I remember he came back he came to my office and said, ‘It looked like you were here yesterday.’

"We knew each other, the engineers knew him, and this helped. And our car at this point was easy to drive.”

Tost also praised Gasly for the intelligent way he tackled the Brazilian GP, in the face of early pressure from Alfa’s Kimi Raikkonen.

“I must say he drove a fantastic race,” said Tost. “Regarding the tyre management, he really looked for the car, especially in the corners under acceleration, not to overheat the tyres.

“He always had the speed under control. When Kimi was pushing him, he just reacted on the next lap with one or two tenths faster, and Kimi recognised that he was too fast, and the gap opened to 3.4s, 3.6s, 4.0s, 5.0s, which gave him enough space to control everything."

For PRIME users:

Next article
Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

Previous article

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
6 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
15:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
19:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
16:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
19:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
19:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

49m
2
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

53m
3
Supercars

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

3h
4
MotoGP

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow

9m
5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull
F1

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
F1

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.