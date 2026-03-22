Mario Andretti shares early verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at Cadillac: "A bit rusty"
Mario Andretti has admitted Cadillac’s drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, are still shaking off some rust as the team battles early performance issues in its debut season
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images
1978 Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, who is on the board of directors of the Cadillac F1 team, has admitted that Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are a "bit rusty" after taking a year out of the series.
The American outfit joined the grid in 2026 as the 11th team with the experienced driver line-up of the former Red Bull and Mercedes drivers. Both Bottas and Perez lost their full-time seats with Sauber and Red Bull at the end of 2024. While Bottas returned to his former team, Mercedes, as a reserve driver for 2025, Perez took the year completely out of the championship.
During an appearance on the Drive to Wynn podcast, Andretti explained: "The main thing that really interests me is, I want to hear from the drivers, and that’s really what it’s all about.
"To be honest with you, I think they’re both just a little bit rusty. They’ve both been out of the cockpit for at least one season. With the new package and everything else, they’re being very careful, you know, just to participate, and not set anything back by maybe going out there and creating more work that’s needed.
"But the initial comments, clearly, I think we’re lacking some downforce, especially rear stability. That’s what I keep hearing from both of them and things like that.
"And the other side is to totally try to understand how to take advantage of the power unit for what the delivery is, between keeping the battery charge and all that sort of thing.
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
"But that’s not only the problem that we have. We’re not the only ones who have that issue. Outside of, say, Mercedes and Ferrari, it seems like everybody else is searching deeply how to really maximise their situation.
"It’s going to be an interesting progress of the season, as to see who really puts their arms around it all.
"As a driver, I think, to be able to extract everything out of the chassis itself, now, all of a sudden, you’ve got to relearn how to use the throttle, how to use everything. So I’m not sure I am envying the drivers at the moment. I’m almost happy that I’m on the sideline."
Cadillac currently sits 10th in the constructors' standings.
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