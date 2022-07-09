Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Austrian GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc, Verstappen in FP2 Next / Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Kevin Magnussen finds it "a little bit surprising" that Haas remains so competitive given its lack of Formula 1 car updates this season after qualifying seventh in Austria.

Luke Smith
By:
Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Listen to this article

Unlike many of its midfield rivals, Haas is yet to bring a major upgrade package for its car to a race so far this season, and may not debut it until the end of this month in Hungary.

The team bounced back from a five-race run without points from Miami to Canada by getting both cars in the top 10 at Silverstone as Mick Schumacher finished eighth, two places ahead of Magnussen.

Magnussen and Schumacher managed to reach Q3 in Canada, and repeated the feat in Austria on Friday as they qualified seventh and eighth respectively. Both gain a place for the sprint race grid thanks to Sergio Perez's penalty.

"It's a good car this year, it's looked strong ever since the beginning really," Magnussen said after qualifying.

"We've had some tough races and some qualifyings that were not good, but most times, we've been pretty competitive. We just had a bit of bad luck. Hopefully things will turn around and we can be more regularly scoring points.

"At this point in the year, to still be this competitive, it's a little bit surprising, I have to say, and very comforting."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The Hungary update is set to be the only major package that Haas brings to its car this season, after which it will shift focus to the 2023 car. Most teams brought major developments to the Spanish Grand Prix at the start of May, with some also having additional significant updates at Silverstone.

Schumacher agreed with Magnussen's assessment of where Haas find itself compared to its midfield rivals, saying: "I think we're all quite surprised, but happily surprised.

"I'm quite optimistic that even with the update that we'll get, we'll do another step forward, which even with the time that we have now should be the case."

Read Also:

Schumacher's eighth-place finish at Silverstone marked his maiden F1 points finish after a number of near-misses earlier this season with Haas.

"We are on a good roll, hopefully it will be that way tomorrow as well," Schumacher said on Friday.

"We have the opportunity to score points tomorrow, which is our primary focus, let's say. And then just be in a good position for the race where we can hopefully as well score points."

shares
comments

Related video

Austrian GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc, Verstappen in FP2
Previous article

Austrian GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc, Verstappen in FP2
Next article

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP

Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton handed suspended fines Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton handed suspended fines

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar star Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "shocking" F1 fan harassment in Austrian GP

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "lost for words" as engine failure robs Ferrari of "easy 1-2"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
10 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
12 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.