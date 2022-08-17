Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar Next / Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Formula 1 News

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback

Kevin Magnussen says he has gained a new appreciation for the privilege of being a Formula 1 driver over the course of his 2022 comeback season.

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback
Listen to this article

Magnussen left F1 at the end of 2020 after not being retained by Haas.

The Dane moved into sportscar racing, only to make a shock return to grand prix racing with Haas for this year after Nikita Mazepin’s contract was terminated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the end of its sponsorship deal with Uralkali.

Magnussen made an ideal start to his comeback season by registering a fifth-place finish at the opener in Bahrain, and has led Haas’s efforts so far this year.

“I would still have to pinch myself,” Magnussen told Motorsport.com in an interview ahead of the summer break.

“It's such a big thing to get to be a Formula 1 driver. That's one of the things I really started realising last year when I wasn't in it.

“When you see from the outside…you realise how many people watch it and how many people talk about it during the race weekends at home. So I started to really appreciate that and it kind of hit me, how big it is.

“Then to come back into it, I appreciate it much more being at every race. I pay attention to how many spectators there are and how big it is.”

Though the going has been much tougher since then, with an eighth place in Austria his next-best showing, Magnussen said he felt vindicated in his decision to take up Haas F1 chief Gunther Steiner on his offer to return to the team.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The all-new regulations for 2022, which promised a shake-up amongst the teams, played a role in Magnussen’s decision.

“I think that if there hadn't been that whole thing about the new regs and if Haas had been where they were last year, and the rules would have continued like this for another five years, I would have probably hesitated,” Magnussen said.

“But I really saw it as an opportunity. There were no guarantees, Gunther didn't promise anything. But he explained what they've done and how they spent their focus in the last couple of years.

“When I was here even in 2020, it was already clear that that would be the plan. So I was excited about that and I thought, yeah, this could be good.”

To accept his Haas seat, Magnussen had to cancel his sportscar contracts with Peugeot, Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing - and, in all likelihood, the opportunity to keep competing at the sharp end on a regular basis.

The chances of picking up the F1 victory that has eluded him since his debut with McLaren in 2014 remain slim with Haas, but Magnussen said he has no regrets.

“I've said many times, actually, last year was kind of one of the best years of my life,” Magnussen said.

“I was excited to get back to fighting for pole position and race wins every weekend. But there's only one Formula 1. Nothing else is like Formula 1.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
Previous article

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
Next article

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties French GP
Formula 1

Sainz, Magnussen to start French GP from back of grid after penalties

Latest news

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto F1 exclusive: "Each single day" is difficult but Ferrari is united

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Formula 1 season has delivered both the best of times and the worst of times for Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto. 

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback

Kevin Magnussen says he has gained a new appreciation for the privilege of being a Formula 1 driver over the course of his 2022 comeback season.

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?

The FIA World Motor Sport Council finally pushed through rule changes to address porpoising for the 2023 Formula 1 season, amid suggestions the late alterations will help bigger teams.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.