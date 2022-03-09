Tickets Subscribe
Mazepin and father now subject to EU sanctions
Formula 1 News

Magnussen returns to Haas F1 team to replace Mazepin

Kevin Magnussen is to make a surprise return to Formula 1, after Haas signed him as replacement for the ousted Nikita Mazepin in what the team said was a multi-year deal with the Dane.

Magnussen returns to Haas F1 team to replace Mazepin
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Haas had been evaluating a number of candidates for the 2022 season, after deciding that it could not continue with Mazepin and Russian title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

While experienced drivers like Antonio Giovinazzi and Nico Hulkenberg were strongly linked with the seat, Haas has elected to go back to former racer Magnussen to be teammate to Mick Schumacher.

Magnussen drove for the Haas team from 2017 to 2020, but the American owned outfit elected not to continue with him for last year as it wanted to pursue the development of rookies instead.

After losing the F1 seat, Magnussen switched to sportscars, primarily racing in IMSA in the United States. He also raced at Le Mans alongside his father Jan last year.

Magnussen had been signed to continue in IMSA with Ganassi and race for Peugeot in its new WEC programme this year, but an agreement has been reached with both parties to allow him to take up the Haas seat.

Currently on his way to Bahrain to take part in this week's final pre-season test, Magnussen said he was eager to get to work with his former team again.

"I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team," said Magnussen.

"I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organizations.

"Naturally, I also want to thank Gene Haas and Gunther Steiner for the chance to resume my Formula 1 career – I know just how competitive they both are and how keen they are to return to competing week in and week out.

"We've enjoyed a solid relationship and our positive association remained even when I left at the end of 2020. I've been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package.

"There's work to do but I'm excited to be a part of it. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Team boss Gunther Steiner said that it had been an easy decision to make to go for Magnussen.

"I'm delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 team," he explained.

"When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us.

Read Also:

"Kevin's immediate availability means we can tap into him as a resource for pre-season testing alongside both Mick Schumacher and Pietro Fittipaldi.

"Pietro's going to be first in this week with half a day's running at the test on Thursday – that's a great opportunity for him, with Mick and Kevin doing the rest ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix."

