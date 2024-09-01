Magnussen gets Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly
Magnussen set for F1 ban after being found guilty of latest incident at Monza
Kevin Magnussen has been handed a Formula 1 ban for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after reaching 12 penalty points on his superlicence following his Monza clash with Pierre Gasly.
The Dane was hit with a 10-second penalty for contact with Pierre Gasly at the Variante della Roggia chicane, as the stewards had deemed him wholly to blame for the incident.
This also came with the application of two penalty points, which brings him up to the maximum of 12 in a year-long period. Magnussen should thus miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix depending on any appeals process.
The stewards' report read: "The stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence. On the approach to Turn 4, Car 20 attempted to overtake Car 10 on the inside.
"Whilst Car 20 had its front axle past the mirror of Car 10, the Driving Standards Guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to “be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre”.
"The stewards determined that this was not the case for Car 20 and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated."
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Magnussen's 12 penalty points
Chinese Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
Miami Grand Prix - Leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions - 3 points
Miami Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Logan Sargeant - 2 points
Italian Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly - 2 points
