Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot

shares
comments
Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 11:49 AM

Kevin Magnussen says pinpointing problems is harder to do with the current generation of grand prix cars, because they handle so well.

In a bid to make F1's turbo hybrids faster and more spectacular, the aero and tyre rules were revamped from 2017.

The result of more downforce and wider tyres has been a ramping up of cornering speeds, and it has meant cars feel much better through the turns than ever before.

But, according to Magnussen, that has had the unintended consequence of disguising balance and handling problems with the cars as it is now hard troubleshoot exactly where problems are coming from.

"I think these cars have so much grip and so much downforce that you can always get it to do more or less what you want," he said. "It's all really just down to the overall grip. You can always get it to behave well.

"In the past, with the previous generation of cars, you would always have some instability in the rear under entry, and then understeer mid corner and issues with traction on the way out. That is more or less what you would always find, so you were always compromising yourself.

"With these cars you have just got an endless amount of grip. So you never really have problems with instability on entry, and if you have understeer you can always fix that.

"And on new tyres at least, traction is no problem. It is just the fast cars have a higher level of grip so it never a balance issue any more."

Read Also:

Magnussen's Haas team has had a difficult campaign where, after a strong start to the season in Australia, its form suffered as it struggled to get its tyres working properly.

While initially suspecting that its issues were related to setup, it subsequently found that it was a downforce issue – and had come as the legacy of the car not delivering on track improvements that it had found in the wind tunnel.

Team boss Gunther Steiner recently admitted that he wished he had listened more to driver guidance earlier in the campaign about what was wrong with the car.

"I don't want to go into the specifics of technical stuff, but we should have listened a little bit more to the drivers when they gave their opinion about what the car is doing and whatnot," he said. "And sometimes listen more to drivers than look at numbers.

"That's what we have to learn out of this. And now I think we need to get what drivers say correlated with what the numbers say and get an understanding so we can move forward. As I said, we would have done a lot different from Barcelona onwards."

Next article
Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races

Previous article

Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
4 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
10:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
14:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
10:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
13:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo "found something" in Motegi closing stages

3h

Latest videos

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari 03:26
Formula 1

F1 tech: How Mercedes fought back against Ferrari

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change 07:08
Formula 1

The bad decisions from F1's past it has to change

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes 10:18
Formula 1

Why F1 is heading for a 'thumbs down' with its 2021 changes

Latest news

Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot
F1

Magnussen: Current generation of cars hard to troubleshoot

Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races
F1

Verstappen: Podiums the maximum for remaining races

Hamilton: 2019 "not great" for Mercedes engine development
F1

Hamilton: 2019 "not great" for Mercedes engine development

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings
F1

Ricciardo: Renault needs to "keep positivity" after morale swings

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution
F1

Why Ferrari is spurning the "easiest" Vettel/Leclerc solution

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.