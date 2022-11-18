Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP Next / Ricciardo set to join Red Bull F1 as third driver in 2023, claims Marko
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1

Kevin Magnussen says he feels “bad” for Mick Schumacher losing his Formula 1 drive, but reckons his Haas teammate will find a way back to grand prix racing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Magnussen adamant Schumacher can find his way back to F1
Listen to this article

Haas announced on the eve of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that it would not be retaining Schumacher for the 2023 season. Instead, it has signed veteran Nico Hulkenberg to partner Magnussen.

While Schumacher has faced some difficult moments during his two seasons with Haas, Magnussen reckons that the young German ultimately did a good job and has the qualities needed for this not to be the end of his F1 career.

Asked for his thoughts on the Haas driver decision, Magnussen said: "It's a double-sided thing, right? On one hand, it's exciting getting someone like Nico in with all his experience and capabilities.

"And, on the other hand, I feel bad for Mick, because I know how that feels. And I've been in that situation myself.

"I think he's done a good job this year, I like him as a person as well. It's easy to feel bad for him.

"F1 is tough, but it's also possible to make it back. I've done that twice. I hope he can keep fighting and try to make it back on the grid."

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Magnussen says his experience of those two spells on the sidelines – having been dropped by McLaren at the end of his debut 2014 campaign, then losing his seat at Haas for 2021 and making it back to the grid both times – shows why Schumacher should keep the faith despite the disappointment he may be feeling now.

"I certainly know what it's like, in his position right now," he said. "But I also feel that when I'm patting him on the shoulder saying, 'Keep at it', then it also has some weight.

"I've come back twice to the sport. I've shown that nobody knows what is going to happen; you can never say never in the sport. So you need to hang in there.

"I like Mick and I think he deserves a spot on the grid. All I can say is, I hope the best for him and I believe that there is a way back to F1 for him."

Read Also:

While Magnussen and future teammate Hulkenberg are most famously known for a post-race moment in front of the TV cameras at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix, the Dane senses there being no problem in them working together.

"Everyone talks about our little thing in Hungary back in 2017," he said. "Of course, that's what everyone brings up.

"But actually, I have a lot of respect for him. And I've said that even before he was going to join our team.

"I don't know him as a person yet. I'm going to get to know him next year, and I'm looking forward to that. I think he's going to be a great asset for the team."

shares
comments
McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP
Previous article

McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP
Next article

Ricciardo set to join Red Bull F1 as third driver in 2023, claims Marko

Ricciardo set to join Red Bull F1 as third driver in 2023, claims Marko
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

McLaren tests new F1 floor design and skate at Abu Dhabi GP

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single-seater changes to help female drivers
Formula 1

FIA president Ben Sulayem reveals single-seater changes to help female drivers

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime
Formula 1

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: Even an F1 pole position would not have saved Schumacher
Formula 1

Steiner: Even an F1 pole position would not have saved Schumacher

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023 Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hulkenberg seals F1 comeback with Haas in 2023

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women
Formula 1 Formula 1

Women in Motorsports NA welcomes F1 academy for women

Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta of Women in Motorsports North America are enthused by Formula 1’s announcement of an all-female racing championship from 2023.

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Formula 1 is set to consider tougher penalties to prevent teams from making tactical power unit changes in the future, believing the current system is not a strong enough deterrent.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.