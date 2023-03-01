Subscribe
Previous / Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023 Next / How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money
Formula 1 News

Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment

Kevin Magnussen thinks his Haas Formula 1 team is entering a "new era" as the squad enjoys a boost from finally operating at the budget cap level.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment
Listen to this article

Haas had gone through several lean years and decided to focus fully on the 2022 rules reset, employing the well-funded but inexperienced duo Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher to see through 2021.

While Mazepin was replaced by Magnussen on the eve of the 2021 season due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Haas has now made the conscious move of bringing in Nico Hulkenberg alongside him, shifting from two rookies to a pair of extremely experienced drivers in the space of two seasons.

The move coincides with the arrival of MoneyGram as Haas' new, big-money title sponsor, which has helped the team get to the budget cap.

Magnussen feels the team has been revitalised as it enters what he calls a "new era".

"Haas definitely has taken a step. It's a new era for the team that we're stepping into, I would say," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if Haas is well-placed to leap forward thanks to the fresh investment and an experienced driver line-up.

"It's exciting, we're heading in the right direction. And it's going to be exciting to see where we go."

"Everyone in the team can see that we're in a good place and getting closer to achieving the goals that we have for the team. And progress motivates everyone."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leaves the garage

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leaves the garage

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

While tight purse strings prevented Haas from introducing more than one significant upgrade last year, the team will now be able to pursue a more aggressive development strategy as it aims to improve on 2022's eighth place in the constructors' championship.

"Is very clear that we're better prepared for the season compared to where we were last year," Magnussen explained.

"We can go to every race, whether it be Baku or Monaco, and feel like we can optimise the car for the track.

"That's something that costs money, so just the fact that we have a little bit of a boost for everyone to get MoneyGram as a title sponsor shows that we were able to create an interest around the team last year to take that big step and get them on board.

"And hopefully that's going to be a big push."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive

Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive

Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive

Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 - Bottas

Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 - Bottas

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 - Bottas Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 - Bottas

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the job of F1 race engineer The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Kevin Magnussen More from
Kevin Magnussen
Magnussen: Previous pressure in Formula 1 felt "very scary"

Magnussen: Previous pressure in Formula 1 felt "very scary"

Formula 1

Magnussen: F1 pressure was "scary" Magnussen: Previous pressure in Formula 1 felt "very scary"

Kevin Magnussen ruled out of Rolex 24 after surgery

Kevin Magnussen ruled out of Rolex 24 after surgery

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Magnussen ruled out of Rolex 24 Kevin Magnussen ruled out of Rolex 24 after surgery

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Visiting Kevin Magnussen in Denmark The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Formula 1

All F1 reserve drivers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch

The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch

Formula 1

Haas reveals $250,000 saving The $250,000 saving behind Haas F1 team's mini prat perch

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Latest news

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Super Formula

Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

SUPC Supercars

Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Supercars decides on Gen3 weights

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

SUPC Supercars

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut

Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut

SUPC Supercars

Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.