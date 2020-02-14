Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Watch: 2020 AlphaTauri Formula 1 launch

By:
Feb 14, 2020

Follow the launch of the rebranded AlphaTauri 2020 Formula 1 challenger as it happens.

AlphaTauri, which was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Salzburg, is Red Bull's in-house fashion brand.

The name change from Scuderia Toro Rosso is the team's first since Red Bull took over the Minardi F1 entry and Faenza base ahead of the 2006 season.

