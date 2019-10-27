Live: Follow the Mexican Grand Prix as it happens
shares
comments
Oct 27, 2019, 7:00 PM
Follow all the action from the Mexican Grand Prix as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.
Next article
Previous article
Ferrari carries out pre-race gearbox check on Leclerc's car
Next article
Ferrari says it'd welcome engine protest amid Mexico rumours
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Mexican GP
Live: Follow the Mexican Grand Prix as it happens
shares
comments
Race hub
24 Oct - 27 Oct
Race In progress
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 25 Oct
|
16:00
10:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 25 Oct
|
20:00
14:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 26 Oct
|
16:00
10:00
|
|QU
|Sat 26 Oct
|
19:00
13:00
|
|Race
|Sun 27 Oct
|
19:10
13:10
|