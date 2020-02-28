Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
shares
comments
Feb 28, 2020, 7:53 AM
Follow all the action from the second Barcelona F1 test as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Barcelona February testing II
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
shares
comments
Race hub
12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
21:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
|
01:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
23:00
14:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
|
02:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
|
01:10
16:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets