Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date Next / The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed
Formula 1 News

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn

Formula 1’s dramatic popularity boom is the result of new owner Liberty Media having a unique mindset in its running of the sport, reckons Ross Brawn.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn
Listen to this article

In the wake of Liberty’s takeover from CVC in 2017, F1 has enjoyed a massive uplift in popularity.

Its opening up of social media channels, and the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, has delivered a younger and more diverse audience to the sport.

And while some elements of Liberty’s actions, like the introduction of sprint races, have not been universally popular with hardcore fans, F1 appears to be in as healthy a shape as it has ever been.

Brawn, who is stepping down as F1’s managing director of motorsport, believes that grand prix racing’s current strength should be credited on Liberty adopting an approach that previous owners ignored.

“I think Liberty have done a great job,” Brawn told Motorsport.com. “I would say this, but they employed me! And while I say that, they recognised that they wanted to improve the sport. They didn’t just come in and say ‘how can we improve the margins?’

“Their mindset was: ‘There’s this great sport, how can we take the sport forwards? Because the rewards will come when we take the sport forwards, not by squeezing more juice out of the lemon.’ And Greg [Maffei] and Chase [Carey] had that vision. And, luckily, I had the opportunity to be involved.

“Therefore I think Liberty have taken a great approach. Certainly, if you look at the history of owners in Formula 1, they’re the only ones that I’ve seen do it – and I’ve been here quite a long time.

"If you look back, I can’t think of many owners that put that sort of investment into the sport. I won’t tell you my budget, but it was a substantial budget to do that work we did. And that’s a commitment, which is paying off now.”

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Brawn was clear though that despite things appearing very positive, there was no complacency at the sport’s senior level that things will stay this way forever.

“I think it’s pretty good,” he told Motorsport.com about the health of F1. “I mean, we can’t be complacent, but we’ve got huge interest in Formula 1.

“What’s pleasing is there’s a new demographic coming through with a great balance of diversity – particularly gender diversity in that new demographic. And that’s really encouraging.

“We’ve got to make sure we retain our sort of core, long-term fans – we don’t want to alienate them. And that’s why I say I think the integrity of the racing is critical.”

While some fans still do not like the sprint concept, Brawn thinks the Saturday races have delivered something extra for the sport.

He is also not totally against the idea of reserve grid races, but thinks that could be a step too far.

“There’s always this debate about reverse grids,” he said. “Reverse grids would be pretty entertaining. I think most of us would love to see what would happen.

“But there is an element of our fans who think that’s getting too synthetic, too World Wrestling sort of thing, and that you should reward the best guys and so on. I get that as well and I think we’ve got to be very cautious on that side of things. 

“You have a sprint race [now]. And, for me, a sprint race can only add because it’s a competition, it’s a contest, best guy wins, smartest guy wins – it’s a meritocracy. It’s just an additional demonstration of the drivers’ talents during a race weekend. I think the sprint is great.

“I can’t see why anyone would really have a problem with that. That should, if they’ve got an open mind, appeal to all our fans. I can see why a reverse grid could be divisive and could unsettle some of our fans and that’s something we’ve got to [keep in mind].”

Read Also:

Brawn believes that F1 currently has the right balance between the product it is delivering and what fans want to see.

“I think we’re in a great place,” he added. “We seem to have engaged well with our existing fans. We’ve got this new group of fans that we need to continue to engage with, and I think we’ve taken the opportunity of giving our fans a much deeper insight into the sport than they had before.

“I can see why personalities are appealing. And, as you know, we’ve opened up social media, which has its downsides and we’re never gonna stop that, but I think for fans who engage in the sport and feed their passion, that’s [good].”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date
Previous article

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date
Next article

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 should free up technical rules now cost cap is in place, says Brown
Formula 1

F1 should free up technical rules now cost cap is in place, says Brown

FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans
Formula 1

FIA reveals more about F1's wet-weather wheel arch plans

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

Latest news

Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars
IMSA IMSA

Inside the spec hybrid spine of LMDh cars

BMW will race its M Hybrid V8 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year and the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2024. Project leader Maurizio Leschiutta shares the workings of the spec, rear-axle-mounted LMDh hybrid kit.

F1 should free up technical rules now cost cap is in place, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should free up technical rules now cost cap is in place, says Brown

Formula 1 should think about relaxing its technical rule book now that a cost cap is in place, reckons McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Bamber, De Pasquale team up for Dubai 24 Hour
Endurance Endurance

Bamber, De Pasquale team up for Dubai 24 Hour

Earl Bamber and Anton De Pasquale will spearhead Grove Racing's line-up for the 2023 Dubai 24 Hour race.

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns
WEC WEC

Porsche unveils driver line-ups for 2023 WEC and IMSA campaigns

Porsche has unveiled the driver line-ups for its assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year with its new 963 LMDh prototype.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed Prime

The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed

Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty.

Formula 1
21 h
The five best race drives of F1 2022 Prime

The five best race drives of F1 2022

Quality drives weren't in short supply during the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whittling down each driver's standout performance, our F1 reporters pick their favourites from another year watching closely from the sidelines

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022 Prime

How Verstappen and Red Bull went from disaster to record breakers in F1 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appeared down and out after the opening three rounds, with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari on a charge. But in the end the Dutch driver and his team put together a dominant and record-breaking Formula 1 campaign. Here’s how the season unfolded and the key moments which decided the 2022 season

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2022

Among the movers, shakers and re-entries, no one stays where they were last year in our end-of-season ranking. So who were the biggest hits of 2022?

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high Prime

How Sebastian Vettel signed out of Formula 1 on a high

Two difficult years at Aston Martin proved a tricky coda to a great Formula 1 career for Sebastian Vettel. But the four-time world champion emerged from his final F1 season with dignity intact and ended his time in grand prix racing as he started it - in the points

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success Prime

How Alpine's no-nonsense boss is leading its ascent towards F1 success

Having quit Aston Martin because there were too many people in charge, Otmar Szafnauer moved to a role of undisputed authority at Alpine. But, as OLEG KARPOV discovered, the hot seat has proved to be an occasionally uncomfortable one, even for a leader of Szafnauer’s experience…

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2022
Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best? Prime

Is Alonso really getting back to his ‘2012’ F1 best?

OPINION: Fernando Alonso heads to Aston Martin having delivered a better campaign versus the first of his Alpine comeback, even if the results don’t reflect it. But after he discusses feeling close to the level of some of his most famous Formula 1 seasons before swapping blue for green, it’s worth assessing such claims simply because of their worth to F1.

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2022
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.