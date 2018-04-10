Why F1 faces a fight over its 2021 battleplan

A five-point plan for Formula 1's future was revealed in Bahrain that was long on fanfare and short on detail, but it's already clear the sport's owners have plenty of difficult circles to square in the coming months.

The blueprint for the future of grand prix racing beyond 2020, at least as presented in the bullet-point summary released during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, reads like a utopian vision. Pretty much everything makes a lot of sense, and if one was to create F1 out of nothing, this would be a good starting point.

The problem is that F1 does not have the luxury of a blank page - it has to deal with decades of accumulated baggage, and with 10 teams whose priority is, inevitably, to defend their own individual interests.