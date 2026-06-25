Liam Lawson shares heartbreaking note from brother about F1 sacrifices

Liam Lawson has offered emotional insight into the family sacrifices made in order for him to pursue a career in Formula 1, shedding light on a heartbreaking childhood note written by his younger brother.

During an appearance on the High Performance podcast, the New Zealander opened up about the hidden emotional toll his racing ambitions took on his siblings. Not only did Lawson's parents sell their family home to help fund his career, but a card written by his younger brother revealed the impact it had on him, too.

"I'll never be able to repay the amount of sacrifice, and it's not just about money," Lawson explained.

"My parents found this card a year ago that my brother had written to my dad, my brother is two years younger than me. We found this card that he'd written when he was five years old or six years old. And the card was like, 'Dear Dad, if I like racing, will you spend more time with me like Liam?'

"And honestly, for my siblings and family who have given up so much, like time with my dad, time with never going on holiday, never doing anything. I have an amazing family."

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Asked what he said to his brother when he saw the card, the 24-year-old added: "Just, 'Sorry, man.' He now looks at it and laughs and thinks it's funny and stuff like that, but I just think back to every single weekend being away."

Lawson is currently in his second full-time season in F1. After the first seven rounds, he sits 10th in the drivers' championship with 28 points, while his rookie Racing Bulls team-mate Arvid Lindblad is 13th with 13 points. This places Racing Bulls sixth in the constructors' championship with 41 points, 16 points behind Alpine in fifth and 20 points ahead of Haas in seventh.