Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move
Liam Lawson praised Franco Colapinto’s “very impressive” reactions after the Alpine driver narrowly avoided a major crash at the start of the Australian Grand Prix
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Liam Lawson branded Franco Colapinto's quick move to avoid crashing into him at the start of the Australian Grand Prix "very impressive."
Lawson's car became bogged down at the start of the season-opening grand prix, and Alpine's Colapinto, who started behind him, was quickly faced with the gearbox of the slow-moving Racing Bull. While the New Zealander admitted he had already braced himself for a crash, Colapinto quickly swerved to the right-hand side of Lawson and wove his car in the narrow gap between him and the wall.
"It was very impressive from his side to avoid it," Lawson told the media in Shanghai after seeing the replay footage.
"He had very good reactions and I was very lucky. I honestly at that point had braced already in the car because I was looking in my mirror and I saw his car on my left when he was close to me and I was sure he was going to hit me and then all of a sudden he came by me on the right.
"He did a very good job to avoid that and obviously we need to do everything we can to make sure we don't have the same issues off the start because it cost us the race."
When asked if there is anything that can be done to improve the consistency of the race starts, Lawson added: "If it keeps going on like this, yeah, what happened on the weekend is so easy to happen. If Franco hadn't done a very good job of avoiding it, that would have been a really big crash.
"At the moment it is quite dangerous, but in terms of the decision-making, we're not part of that, so we'll obviously give our opinions on what we're feeling inside the car but it's up to the FIA. If they want to change something, then they will."
Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Share Or Save This Story
Start issues will soon cause “massive shunt” in F1 2026, warns Sergio Perez
From “artificial” to “awesome” – how drivers rate the racing under F1’s 2026 rules
Liam Lawson: Bitter Sergio Perez fights me ‘like it’s for the world title’
Arvid Lindblad’s F1 debut patch to become one-of-one Topps trading card after points finish
Juan Pablo Montoya spots one thing in Arvid Lindblad’s Max Verstappen fight that surprised him
“It was just very dangerous” – Franco Colapinto’s scary near-miss with Liam Lawson at start of F1 Australian GP
Latest news
Andre Lotterer and the Genesis LMDh project: Forging a new era in WEC from scratch
Exclusive: Lowdon on what's next for Cadillac after short F1 honeymoon
Who is taking the initiative in solving F1's start problem?
Spanish GP releases latest Madring F1 renderings
Top Comments