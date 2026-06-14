Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win leaves F1 fans in tears: "True masterclass"

Formula 1 fans have celebrated Lewis Hamilton's first win as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion converted a second-place start into his first victory with the Maranello outfit in Barcelona, successfully pulling off a three-stop strategy and crossing the line with a 19-second lead over George Russell in second.

Fans were quick to react to the milestone moment on social media. "Grande Lewis. Today is a great day," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Bro literally let his hair down this weekend, damn."

"Hamilton is on both the top 10 youngest and oldest winners lists. Mind blown lol," someone else posted.

Further reactions included: "I am crying", "Opening my 'special occasion' wine for this," and "I didn't think this day would come, but he's done it."

While Hamilton celebrated on the top step, his team-mate Charles Leclerc was forced to retire from the race after encountering power steering issues.

"I feel horrible for Lec as his fan, but first and foremost, I am a Ferrari fan," another fan commented. "This is slightly bittersweet, but come on. A win is a win, it’s good to see Lewis back in form, and I got a new load of hopium. FORZA FERRARI! We are soooo back!!!! Keep pushing, keep trying, and I am sure we’ll get this. God this made me tear up."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 after a 12-year stint with Mercedes. His first season with the Fred Vasseur-led team saw the British driver struggle to adapt to the squad, but 2026 has so far seen the 41-year-old bounce back.

"Unc still got it. You can’t be mad about this. No fan can be mad about this," another fan posted, while someone else described it as a "true masterclass".

"True masterclass by Sir Lewis. Beat the field on pace and strategy," they wrote.