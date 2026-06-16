Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win celebrations spill into the streets in Italy

Lewis Hamilton secured his first Formula 1 grand prix victory for Ferrari at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, prompting widespread street celebrations in Italy.

Sunday's win ended a victory drought for the seven-time champion dating back to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. It also marked Ferrari's first race win of the current season, and the first grand prix in 2026 not won by Mercedes.

While the team celebrated at the track, fans across Italy took to the streets. Social media footage showed fans playing the Italian national anthem, driving classic Italian cars, including a Ferrari Testarossa, a 1980s Ferrari 308 GTS and a Lancia Delta HF, and waving Ferrari and Hamilton flags.

"Imagine when we win in Italy!" one fan commented on X, while another added: "Imagine what they'll do when he wins a championship."

"Some people are famous, and then there is Ferrari + Lewis famous!" someone else posted.

Hamilton's win in Barcelona was his 106th career win. When speaking with his former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg after the race, Hamilton reflected on the new milestone. "They are all special in their own way but this one is something else," he said.

"I watched Ferrari have all that success when I was younger, watching it on TV. And as I've been racing here [in F1], I'd always watched the screens and wondered what it would be like to win in that car - and it's come."

The Ferrari driver is currently second in the drivers' standings, 41 points behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, and nine points ahead of George Russell in third.

While Hamilton acknowledged that there is still a long way to go in the championship, he failed to rule out a title fight. "I definitely will take it. There is a long, long way to go and they've still got great pace, as you can see. But we are going to keep working and trying to close that gap," he added. "It's not over, that's for sure."