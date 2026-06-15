Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari win prompts classic Jeremy Clarkson reaction

Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has offered a typically tongue-in-cheek reaction to the historic all-British podium at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton secured his first grand prix win as a Ferrari driver in Barcelona after pulling off a three-stop strategy to become the first non-Mercedes driver to win a grand prix this season. Hamilton was joined on the podium by fellow countrymen George Russell in second and Lando Norris in third.

The trio formed the first all-British podium since 1968, when Sir Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees completed the podium at the United States Grand Prix.

"Great to see three Brits on the podium in Barcelona," the former Top Gear host wrote on X following the race. Clarkson, whose own Oxfordshire-brewed Hawkstone lager has become wildly successful, could not resist adding: "Just a shame the winner was sponsored by an Italian beer," referring to Ferrari's partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

Clarkson later posted: "One day, I hope Hawkstone is big enough to sponsor an F1 team. But which one?"

Norris and Russell were asked about the British podium milestone during the post-race press conference. "To share the podium with him [Hamilton] and then with George, to have three Brits up there. The first time since 1968. Pretty special, pretty cool for us to represent our country that way," the McLaren driver said.

Russell, who partnered Hamilton at Mercedes from 2022 to the end of 2024, added: "To be standing up here, three Brits, first time in 60 years, it's a special feeling."

Hamilton now sits 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli and nine points ahead of Russell in third in the standings.

The next race will be the Austrian Grand Prix from 26 to 28 June.