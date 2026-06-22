Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

HRC US boss apologizes to Armstrong for “failure” that ended shot at first IndyCar win

IndyCar
Road America
HRC US boss apologizes to Armstrong for “failure” that ended shot at first IndyCar win

Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

IMSA BoP update for Watkins Glen: Who has an advantage?

IMSA
Watkins Glen
IMSA BoP update for Watkins Glen: Who has an advantage?

Winners and losers from a riveting NASCAR Cup race in San Diego

NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Winners and losers from a riveting NASCAR Cup race in San Diego

Naval Base Corando a historic win for Corey Heim and NASCAR

NASCAR Cup
San Diego
Naval Base Corando a historic win for Corey Heim and NASCAR

MotoGP rolls out immediate front holeshot device ban, tweaks grid layout from German GP

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP rolls out immediate front holeshot device ban, tweaks grid layout from German GP
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Ferrari’s behind-the-scenes video of Lewis Hamilton’s maiden grand prix win for the team in Barcelona has sparked emotional fan reactions

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari has offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the monumental weekend on which Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden grand prix victory for the Maranello outfit at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Following a challenging 2025 transition period, the seven-time champion secured his first grand prix victory in red after successfully executing a three-stop strategy to defeat Mercedes.

The newly shared documentary-style video provides unprecedented insight into the preparations, tension and celebrations within the team throughout the weekend. 

"This was so damn sweet and emotional and well deserved!" one fan commented on the YouTube video, which had already amassed over 130,000 views at the time of writing.

"I'm tearing up. Lewis is my favourite driver since I was a child, but my favourite team has always been Ferrari, so this moment is very special to me. Happy to be TeamLH and Tifosi! Still we rise and Forza Ferrari," someone else posted, while another fan added: "Ferrari needed this! Look at the joy on everyone's face. Lewis needed this! The emotion on his face said it all, the Tifosi and neutral fans of the sport needed this, it was amazing! Still we rise! Forza Ferrari!"

 

Further reactions included: "I'm bawling my eyes out... This is so emotional...", "This win hits hard. Happy to see Charles celebrating with LH, class act all round the paddock," and "Amazing scenes. After all the tough times, it's so heart-warming to see Ferrari and Luigi on the top step."

Hamilton now sits second in the drivers' standings, 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. While there is still a long way to go in the season, the Briton has not ruled out a championship title fight.

The eighth round of the season, the Austrian Grand Prix, will take place from 26-28 June at the Red Bull Ring.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

Susie Wolff outlines F1 Academy mission as female talent pool grows

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Susie Wolff outlines F1 Academy mission as female talent pool grows

Liam Lawson rejects 'false' Red Bull exit narrative, argues China performance was "used against" him

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Liam Lawson rejects 'false' Red Bull exit narrative, argues China performance was "used against" him
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thanks his fans: They “rescued me last year"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton thanks his fans: They “rescued me last year"

Damon Hill: Ferrari would be "silly" not to listen to Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Damon Hill: Ferrari would be "silly" not to listen to Lewis Hamilton

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win
More from
Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Formula 1
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Williams F1 facing delayed fix as James Vowles outlines upgrade plan

HRC US boss apologizes to Armstrong for “failure” that ended shot at first IndyCar win

IndyCar
Road America
HRC US boss apologizes to Armstrong for “failure” that ended shot at first IndyCar win

Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

MotoGP
Pirelli's Brno test ends with Aprilia on top and minor crash for Marc Marquez

Feature

Discover prime content

What next for Formula 1’s rules?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
What next for Formula 1’s rules?

The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Has Alpine finally started its return climb?
View more