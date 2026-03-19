Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP podium proves he is not finished in F1, says David Coulthard
David Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton’s podium at the Chinese Grand Prix proves the Ferrari driver still has plenty left to give in Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
David Coulthard has argued that Lewis Hamilton's Chinese Grand Prix podium proves that he is "not done" with Formula 1.
The seven-time champion secured his first podium finish with Ferrari since joining the Maranello outfit in 2025.
After a difficult start to his time at Ferrari as he adjusted to the new team, rumours began to circulate that the 41-year-old driver could retire at the end of the 2026 season. Coulthard believes that his Chinese Grand Prix success should squash the speculation as he has shown that he is "not done".
"I don't think so. I think the mind of a sportsperson, and more specifically a racing driver, is all about the here and now," Coulthard explained during the Up To Speed podcast, when asked if he thought Hamilton may have regretted his decision to move from Mercedes to Ferrari.
"It's about the opportunity. He may reflect when his career is eventually over on decisions he's made. But right now, he's on the hamster wheel. He's part of this. It was huge news when he signed to go to Ferrari.
"It was a hugely emotionally disappointing year last year. And we were all sort of going, is he done? And to his credit, he's come and shown us that he's not done. But that is forever the game, isn't it?
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
"I think he's made it easier for Mercedes by leaving to go to Ferrari. That would have been difficult for Toto to eventually say, 'Lewis, we need to move on. We need the next generation.' So that's one box ticked in terms of Mercedes being released. And if he continues like this, this year, podiums, maybe a win, and then will that make him go again thinking he can get a championship next year?"
Hamilton has been defiant in his own messages leading into the new season, insisting that he is feeling rejuvenated after a personal reset. After the Chinese Grand Prix, he claimed it was one of the most enjoyable races he had had in years.
"P3 IN SHANGHAI! It was a fight from start to finish but one of the most enjoyable races I’ve had in years. Loved every battle with Charles – we push each other to be better and do all we can to bring points home for the team. The fans here were unreal, we couldn’t have done it without their energy. Massive shout to the team, and huge congratulations to Mercedes and Kimi. Let’s keep this up!!"
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