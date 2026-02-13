Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission

Lewis Hamilton says he'd love to try bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has revealed which Winter Olympic sports he would be keen to try, admitting that while he would love to try cross-country skiing, he doesn't have the height needed.

The seven-time champion would be eager to try bobsledding and would hypothetically look to create his own Grenadian team.

"If I was to do a Winter Olympic sport, it would be bobsledding," the Briton explained. "Always wanted to do bobsledding. There's no Grenadian team, so maybe I would take my best friend Jan and then get a couple other characters from Grenada and then create a bobsleigh team.

"Or, I mean, I love cross-country skiing and then the shooting. I'd kill the shooting because I'm so good at shooting stuff, but I'm less good at cross-country skiing. But I've just seen they've got a Jamaican cross-country skier who's doing amazing considering they've got no snow in Jamaica. It's a cool story. But you need some good height for the skis and I don't have the height that I need.

"So maybe another sport. Bobsledding, I would kill it."

 

Interestingly, Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc chose the same sport. "Ooo, I think bobsleigh," the Monegasque driver said. "I think it's four people, or five? One driver and four sprinters? I don't know. I mean everybody is pushing, but I'll need some a bit bigger guys than me, but I will be the driver. I'll be pretty good at that."

Hamilton concluded the final day of the first week of pre-season testing in Bahrain having completed 149 laps. "So it's been a good week," Hamilton explained.

"We've discovered quite a lot about the car, a lot about the tyres. It's quite an unusual track where, you know, we actually race in the evening, but for some reason they have us testing during the day.

"So the morning is always terrible. It's super windy, crazy hot track conditions, which is not really comparable to something that we end up experiencing here. But still lots of learnings, understanding the tyres and how they operate in the window and then trying to understand just how to get this car in the right window.

"Try and optimise the car for next week so we can have a bit of a better balance. And just in general, a good, solid week, with good mileage both on Charles' side and my side."

