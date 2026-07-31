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Lewis Hamilton welcomes new puppy Halo during F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed a golden retriever puppy named Halo

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed a new golden retriever puppy, Halo.

The seven-time champion acquired the puppy from US-based breeder Goldiva Goldens. Halo is Hamilton's first dog since the passing of his beloved English bulldog, Roscoe, who died of pneumonia at the age of 13 in September last year. 

To assist with the new arrival, Hamilton has retained Kirstin McMillian, the Los Angeles-based animal trainer who previously worked with Roscoe and Coco. The puppy's introduction has taken social media by storm, especially after Hamilton's partner and media personality Kim Kardashian posted a photograph with the dog.

"We're excited to fly Ms Halo to Los Angeles to Formula 1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. Dog trainer Kirstin McMillian, who is a three-generation animal trainer, flew to Maine yesterday," Goldiva Goldens shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Halo wearing a racing helmet.

 

Fans were quick to respond to the news on social media. "This dog has no idea how lucky it is, gonna be spoiled rotten and probably have the best life a dog can have," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Interesting to see that he is going with a different breed for his third pooch since he seems like a big bulldog fan. I'm not really a dog person, but that looks like a cute puppy. I hope that she and Lewis have a long and wonderful life together, because nothing is more fulfilling than having an animal grow close to you and truly become a best friend."

Others were already anticipating the meeting between Halo and Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc's dog, Leo. "Aww she's so cute! Would be nice to see Halo and Leo meet each other," someone posted, and another fan responded: "Wonder if they’ll let Halo into the paddock, those dogs can grow to be huge."

"Halo and Leo need matching Ferrari jackets," posted another fan.

Halo's arrival comes as Formula 1 heads into the summer break. After a fifth-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton currently sits second in the drivers' standings with 169 points, 50 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

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