Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Susie Wolff reveals true measure of F1 Academy success

F1 Academy
Susie Wolff reveals true measure of F1 Academy success

Aprilia says past incidents prompted appeal against Marco Bezzecchi’s Czech GP ban

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia says past incidents prompted appeal against Marco Bezzecchi’s Czech GP ban

Lewis Hamilton urges more action to tackle "ridiculous" cost of motorsport

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton urges more action to tackle "ridiculous" cost of motorsport

“He doesn't hide anything” – Isack Hadjar opens up on team-mate relationship with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Austrian GP
“He doesn't hide anything” – Isack Hadjar opens up on team-mate relationship with Max Verstappen

Winners and losers from MotoGP's frantic Czech Grand Prix

MotoGP
Czech GP
Winners and losers from MotoGP's frantic Czech Grand Prix

Why MotoGP cannot afford to forget Marco Bezzecchi’s slap

MotoGP
Czech GP
Why MotoGP cannot afford to forget Marco Bezzecchi’s slap

The Adrian Newey quality that keeps Aston Martin believing

Formula 1
The Adrian Newey quality that keeps Aston Martin believing

James Vowles predicts "fast and frantic" Austrian GP as he sets realistic Williams expectations

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
James Vowles predicts "fast and frantic" Austrian GP as he sets realistic Williams expectations
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton urges more action to tackle "ridiculous" cost of motorsport

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion says more needs to be done to make grassroots motorsport more financially accessible

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton called on the FIA and F1 to implement further changes to make motorsport more accessible, citing the "ridiculous" costs of karting.

Hamilton feels motorsport is going in the "wrong direction" with its cost of entry, which is making it much harder for children from lower- and middle-income households to participate.

"I've not spent any time really looking at it, because it's something that's just constantly going in the wrong direction, in my opinion," Hamilton said. "There's no accountability in terms of the people that run these organisations or run these sports. I don't know how, but there needs to be some way to make it accessible, and it is ridiculous.

"I know someone that has a kid who is eight years old that is spending over a million dollars a year. Of course it's more expensive today, but when I started, I remember my dad spent £20,000 in the first year, and that was like remortgaging the house, maxing out on the credit cards. I just think today it's highly unlikely, if not impossible, for someone from a normal background to be able to make it to a place to compete with those that are spending a million. It shouldn't be allowed."

He added: "When you get through the other categories, it's more and more expensive. Rather than who's got the most talent comes through, it's the families with the most money that create the options for the privileged kids. And unfortunately, for the short term, that's what you're going to see over the next several decades, until that changes. And that's down to the FIA and Formula 1. They actually need to make those changes."

Lewis Hamilton driving a go-kart aged 8

Lewis Hamilton driving a go-kart aged 8

Photo by: Getty Images

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who runs his own hybrid esports and real-life racing team aiming to nurture young talent, said he hoped the increasing realism of simulators will help children find more cost-effective ways onto the motorsport ladder.

"We all learned a lot from go-karting," Verstappen said. "The problem is the prices are just going through the roof. People are paying 10 to 12,000 for a round in minis. That’s just insane, these kinds of prices. That is limiting sometimes some real talent that does not have the financial backing to even reach it to formula racing at the moment.

"That’s why I think it’s important to also explore just outside of go-karting. Or at least I can already see a lot of kids that are still go-karting, they are also racing on the simulator, they are learning to drive in F4 cars or GT cars. With how accurate simulators are, you can already be 10 steps ahead in terms of your preparation before you jump in a formula car."

Haas driver Esteban Ocon, whose working class parents sold their family home to help fund the Frenchman's motorsport career, added: "If I had to restart my career in go-karts, I would not be here with the price that a race in mini costs now. It’s quite crazy how expensive it is and, yeah, it’s a shame that it is that way. Unfortunately, that’s how the world is in motorsport.

"Maybe 70% of simulator and 30% of real go-kart driving is probably the way to go. But you need to have access for young drivers to drive the real thing at a price which is affordable, and that’s extremely difficult nowadays."

The FIA has taken a first step to address the issue of spiralling costs with its three-year Global Karting Plan, which aims to offer alternative pathways to young talent and lower the cost of entry.

In that context, it organised an Arrive and Drive World Cup in Malaysia with standardised karts for talent across Asia, while also creating a Karting Excellence Centre to provide education and backing for standout talents on the karting ladder.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “He doesn't hide anything” – Isack Hadjar opens up on team-mate relationship with Max Verstappen

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes withdraws George Russell Monaco penalty review request

From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

Formula 1
From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

'No corner quite like it' - How F1 put the mad in Madring

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
'No corner quite like it' - How F1 put the mad in Madring
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact compared to Michael Schumacher by Claire Williams

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact compared to Michael Schumacher by Claire Williams

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Latest news

Susie Wolff reveals true measure of F1 Academy success

F1 Academy
Susie Wolff reveals true measure of F1 Academy success

Aprilia says past incidents prompted appeal against Marco Bezzecchi’s Czech GP ban

MotoGP
Czech GP
Aprilia says past incidents prompted appeal against Marco Bezzecchi’s Czech GP ban

Lewis Hamilton urges more action to tackle "ridiculous" cost of motorsport

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton urges more action to tackle "ridiculous" cost of motorsport

“He doesn't hide anything” – Isack Hadjar opens up on team-mate relationship with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Austrian GP
“He doesn't hide anything” – Isack Hadjar opens up on team-mate relationship with Max Verstappen

Feature

Discover prime content

What next for Formula 1’s rules?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
What next for Formula 1’s rules?

The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Has Alpine finally started its return climb?
View more