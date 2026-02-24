Lewis Hamilton urges followers to "stay curious" in message shaped by Ferrari move
In a LinkedIn post, Hamilton urged fans to embrace change
Lewis Hamilton has urged his followers to "stay curious" in a LinkedIn post as he prepares for his second season with the Ferrari Formula 1 team.
Hamilton joined the Scuderia for the 2025 season after more than a decade with Mercedes. After a disappointing first year dressed in red, recent posts from the driver hint at a renewed confidence as the championship undertakes its own refresh with a host of new regulations.
Now, reflecting on his first year with the Italian outfit, he turned the experience into a moment of learning - something that mirrors his recently acquired partnership with AI company Perplexity.
"One year ago, I began a new chapter with Scuderia Ferrari HP," he wrote. "It was a massive leap and with that comes a lot of learning. Whether you’re switching teams in F1 or pivoting in your own career, your willingness to learn will be your biggest advantage. Transitioning in this environment requires developing and redeveloping skills, like high-stakes collaboration and adaptability, while quickly picking up new ones to bridge the gap."
Hamilton's deal with Perplexity, an organisation valued at around $9billion, revolves around asking questions to improve yourself - a message that was clear when the partnership was confirmed. This post carries a similar sentiment.
"As we head into the season opener in Australia, I’m reflecting on how much the landscape of 'work' is changing for all of us. Technology and AI are reshaping our industries, and while that can feel fast, it’s also a massive opportunity to future-proof how we lead and create. Leadership can depend on how quickly you adapt to changes and are willing to evolve. That's what I did in my first year. I saw opportunities to learn and I took them.
"My advice? Stay curious. Don't just focus on the traditional routes. Invest in the skills that make you human and the tools that make you faster. Your path is yours to create. Let’s make this season one to remember. Andiamo."
The 41-year-old will be looking to capitalise on the opportunities of the new regulations this year. And after a successful stint of testing in Bahrain, he'll be looking forward to the season start in Australia.
