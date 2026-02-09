Lewis Hamilton spotted with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl amid relationship rumours

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton made an appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl alongside reality TV star Kim Kardashian amid rumours that the pair are in a relationship.

Hamilton and Kardashian were seated with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tyler, the Creator and Tim Cook during the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks game in California.

A report from The Sun claimed at the beginning of the month that Hamilton and Kardashian had been on multiple trips together this year, the latest being to the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and Paris.

The Ferrari F1 driver and SKIMS founder have known each other since 2014, but have never been romantically linked before now.

This comes ahead of Hamilton's second F1 season with Ferrari, a year which also introduces a new set of regulations to the championship.

"It’s been a really enjoyable week, honestly," the Briton said after the private testing in Barcelona from 26 to 30 January. "I think a huge amount of work over the winter, on my personal side, but what the team have done over the winter to make changes going into the test.

"To see the mileage that we’ve been able to get the last couple of days due to just so much great work from all the people back at the factory, which I’m really grateful for because having consistency, not having problems…

"Of course, there’s always small things, but we didn’t really have any downtime moments. I’m sure they could potentially come over the next weeks, but otherwise just a really, really solid couple of days.

"We definitely have work to do to improve, of course, like everybody does, but I think we’ve had great debriefs, everyone’s really on it – I really feel the winning mentality in every single person in the team more than ever, so it’s a positive."