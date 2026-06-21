Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

How Monaco and Barcelona exposed Aston Martin's harsh reality

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How Monaco and Barcelona exposed Aston Martin's harsh reality

George Russell opens up on close Toto Wolff bond amid Mercedes F1 title fight

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
George Russell opens up on close Toto Wolff bond amid Mercedes F1 title fight

Supercars Darwin: Anton De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Anton De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!

DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Maiden Ford pole as seven brands hit the top eight!

Marco Bezzecchi apologises after striking marshal earns him Czech GP ban

MotoGP
Czech GP
Marco Bezzecchi apologises after striking marshal earns him Czech GP ban
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Lewis Hamilton has sparked fan envy after being spotted driving Ferrari’s rare three-seater Formula 1 car at Fiorano

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has been seen driving a rather unusual piece of machinery at Ferrari's private Fiorano test track.

The seven-time champion was spotted at the wheel of what looks to be the Maranello outfit's legendary Formula 1 three-seater with two passengers.

The three-seater F1 car was designed by Rory Byrne in 2003 and was based on the victorious F2002, and it was later revised and modernised in 2013. It's powered by a 3.0-litre, 10-cylinder engine that delivers over 800 horsepower, and was made to give a very lucky few the chance to experience as close to what it feels like to be in an F1 car as possible.

It comes as no surprise that the footage circulating across social media has left many fans rather envious of the mystery passengers. 

"This is absolutely amazing and I can only imagine how f***ing cool it would be to go be in that car with Lewis driving," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I’ve never seen this before, nor did I know what to expect. This is hilarious."

 

"My God... what an experience that must be..." someone else posted, and another comment read: "Is this the same 3-seater that was built in 2003 and based on the F2002? Nose and some other details are newer, but is the chassis and that beautiful sounding V10 engine still the same? Honestly didn't think it was still doing the rounds!"

Further comments included: "Hamilton taking some VIPs out probably then", "It would be fun for 2 hot laps and then your neck would be gone," and "He's just taking some victory laps!"

This comes days after the British driver claimed his maiden grand prix win as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Hamilton now sits second in the drivers' championship, 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

George Russell opens up on close Toto Wolff bond amid Mercedes F1 title fight

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
George Russell opens up on close Toto Wolff bond amid Mercedes F1 title fight

Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Daniel Ricciardo shares heartfelt message after first Indy 500 visit brought back "childhood feelings"
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact compared to Michael Schumacher by Claire Williams

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact compared to Michael Schumacher by Claire Williams

As Lewis Hamilton finally scores his first Ferrari F1 win, who took even longer?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
As Lewis Hamilton finally scores his first Ferrari F1 win, who took even longer?

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win
More from
Ferrari

Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Formula 1
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano

Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Missing out on Ferrari F1 drive felt like "bleeding" to Robert Kubica

Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

How Monaco and Barcelona exposed Aston Martin's harsh reality

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How Monaco and Barcelona exposed Aston Martin's harsh reality

Feature

Discover prime content

The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The flaw Cadillac must fix to reach F1's midfield

How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win
View more