Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "Back to his best"

The last few years have been difficult for Lewis Hamilton after he struggled to extract performance from the ground-effect Formula 1 cars following a deflating end to the hybrid era. And after an equally difficult 2025 season - his first with Ferrari - a new set of regulations will undoubtedly bring a refreshed seven-time champion.

Jenson Button believes his second year with the Scuderia will see a return to form for the former Mercedes ace, with him being more ingrained in its 2026 car development.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, his 2025 results were rather unflattering compared to his performance during the hybrid era. Ferrari sporadically looked competitive but, while team-mate Charles Leclerc was able to convert this into points, Hamilton often struggled resulting in a gap of 86 points between the drivers by the season end.

“It was tough. I have to say, watching Lewis in 2025," Button told Sky Sports F1. "We were team-mates for three years. I understand how good he is. So it was really tough to see him struggle with the team and you could see it in his face how much it was hurting.

"You kind of forget everything else he's achieved at that moment in time because you just see the pain.

"But I think with the new regulation changes, we will see Lewis Hamilton back to his best, I really do."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Button partnered with Hamilton at McLaren for three seasons - 2010 to 2012 - after the Briton joined Hamilton as the 2009 reigning world champion after a successful year with Brawn GP. Hamilton, who had won the world championship in 2008, was a strong competitor for Button, beating him in points in two of those three seasons.

"He's gonna have input in how the car is designed," Button continued. "And have confidence in him taking it in a direction that works for him. So I hope to see that.

"We want to see Ferrari at the front and we all want to see Lewis fighting at the front again."

