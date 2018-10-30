Sign in
Formula 1 / Commentary

Debate: Can Lewis Hamilton break Michael Schumacher's F1 records?

shares
comments
1h ago

Lewis Hamilton clinched the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship with a fourth-place finish in last Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix to become only the third man in history to clinch five drivers’ titles.

Hamilton’s success, which means he has equalled Juan Manuel Fangio as a five-time world champion, prompted former rival and 2016 champion Nico Rosberg to suggest the Mercedes driver can realistically surpass Michael Schumacher’s records of 91 race wins and seven titles.

Autosport’s Glenn Freeman is joined by F1 Racing’s Stuart Codling and Ben Anderson to explain why F1’s current competitive order and Hamilton’s standing at Mercedes make Rosberg’s claims valid.

The panel also compare Hamilton and Schumacher’s career trajectories, and discuss whether Lewis prospectively surpassing Michael’s record having contested more races than the German would diminish that achievement in any way.

