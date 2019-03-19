Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D
Valtteri Bottas took a dominant victory in the Australian Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton could not match his Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate's pace.
But following the race, it was revealed that Hamilton had sustained floor damage that impacted his performance.
Motorsport Network’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge uses our exclusive 3D animation of the Mercedes W10 to pinpoint the damage and explain why such a small change visually could have such a big influence on Hamilton's speed.
