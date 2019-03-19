Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Analysis

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D

shares
comments
44m ago

Valtteri Bottas took a dominant victory in the Australian Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton could not match his Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate's pace.

But following the race, it was revealed that Hamilton had sustained floor damage that impacted his performance. 

Motorsport Network’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge uses our exclusive 3D animation of the Mercedes W10 to pinpoint the damage and explain why such a small change visually could have such a big influence on Hamilton's speed.

More F1 insights:

Next article
Fastest lap point "livened up" Australian GP, says Brawn

Previous article

Fastest lap point "livened up" Australian GP, says Brawn

Next article

F1 teams' Bahrain GP tyre selections announced

F1 teams' Bahrain GP tyre selections announced
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Liberty blames Ecclestone for F1's calendar issues
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Liberty blames Ecclestone for F1's calendar issues

Mar 12, 2019
Ten things we learned in Week 2 of F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Ten things we learned in Week 2 of F1 testing

Latest videos
Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained 11:17
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained

1h ago
Five things we learned from the Australian Grand Prix 04:17
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Australian Grand Prix

21h ago

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
F1 teams' Bahrain GP tyre selections announced
Formula 1

F1 teams' Bahrain GP tyre selections announced

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D
Formula 1

Australian GP damage to Hamilton’s Mercedes explained in 3D

Fastest lap point
Formula 1

Fastest lap point "livened up" Australian GP, says Brawn

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.