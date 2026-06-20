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Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Lewis Hamilton made a stylish appearance at Ralph Lauren’s Milan Fashion Week show just days after claiming his first Ferrari grand prix victory in Barcelona

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, attending Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show just days after securing his breakthrough first grand prix victory for Ferrari in Barcelona. 

Taking his seat on the front row, Hamilton joined an exclusive guest list that included actors Colman Domingo, with whom he co-chaired the Met Gala in 2025, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Golding and Scott Eastwood.

Hamilton wore a £1300 pale beige cotton-cashmere utilitarian-looking herringbone shirt paired with £620 high-waisted linen trousers. To accessorise the look, the Briton added a hand-tooled leather Western-style belt with an ornate silver and gold three-piece buckle, chestnut-brown Chelsea boots and a silver link chain necklace, diamond stud earrings and several rings. 

"Part-time F1 driver and full-time Aura farmer," one fan reacted on Reddit, while another added: "Winning races, fashion shows and a girlfriend?! We are so back!"

"Wearing Ralph Lauren and rising a trophy delivered by Louis Vuitton," another fan wrote, and someone else posted: "Looks like he should be on a safari not in a Ferrari."

 

Hamilton has been instrumental in turning the entrance of the Formula 1 paddock into a catwalk and, as a result, has worked with some of the biggest fashion brands over his successful career.

During an interview with Vogue France ahead of the 2026 F1 season, Hamilton explained why he is so "intentional" with his fashion choices. "I do like to be really intentional and thoughtful with what I wear," he said. "I think it's a good opportunity with your on-duty style to kind of elevate up-and-coming, emerging talent. There are so many amazing designers. 

"Storytelling is so important. With that, you're able to then tell a story with what you're wearing. It's an opportunity to showcase important causes as well."

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