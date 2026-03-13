Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

What's holding Cadillac back in F1?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
What's holding Cadillac back in F1?

Lewis Hamilton left baffled by surprise Richard Hammond message ahead of Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton left baffled by surprise Richard Hammond message ahead of Chinese GP

Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Peace in our time: Why Mercedes is playing down rift with F1 engine customers

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Peace in our time: Why Mercedes is playing down rift with F1 engine customers

How F1 could learn from an old F2 story

Formula 1
How F1 could learn from an old F2 story

Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton left baffled by surprise Richard Hammond message ahead of Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton was left amused but surprised after receiving an unexpected good luck message from Richard Hammond

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton was left baffled by a surprise message from former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond during an event with Shell ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

While standing on stage in front of a crowd of fans, the seven-time champion was shown the message from the Briton.

"Lewis, the folks at Shell Helix have asked me to send you a message, rather thoughtfully. Obviously, they'll probably want me to talk about how Shell and Ferrari have worked together for 75 years, making your already very fast cars even faster," Hammond said.

"But I'm not gonna do that, no. Technically, I just did. Still, Shell Helix is Ferrari's fuel of choice, and it's good to know it will be there working hard for you when you're in your car working hard. And that's important, then.

"Because what I really want to say is, all the very best for the forthcoming grand prix in Shanghai... We shall all be watching. All the best, mate. Good luck."

 

While the message, clearly set up as a promotional moment, was a sweet gesture from Hammond, Hamilton was visibly confused by the moment.

"I've never met him before. I don't really know him," the Ferrari driver said, when asked if he had a response for the TV presenter.

"I've seen him on TV a couple of times. So it's very strange, I was not expecting to see him of all people. Why did you choose him?" he laughed.

"I don't know, it could have been anyone. But it's nice, the message was really nice. Thank you so much. I grew up watching his show. So, just caught by surprise."

Hamilton qualified fourth for the Chinese sprint race, which will take place on 14 March at 11am local time (3am GMT).

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher: Red Bull "paying the price" for staff exits, Racing Bulls ‘almost did a better job’

Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on 2026 F1 regulations: "Depends if you ask the racer or the race fan"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve gives verdict on 2026 F1 regulations: "Depends if you ask the racer or the race fan"

Williams is emerging as one of the “biggest disappointments”, according to Jolyon Palmer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Williams is emerging as one of the “biggest disappointments”, according to Jolyon Palmer
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Ferrari ditched its ‘rotisserie’ rear wing after FP1 at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"
More from
Ferrari

Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes pushes to change F1 start procedures again but Ferrari opposes

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

What's holding Cadillac back in F1?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
What's holding Cadillac back in F1?

Lewis Hamilton left baffled by surprise Richard Hammond message ahead of Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton left baffled by surprise Richard Hammond message ahead of Chinese GP

Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Sergio Perez struck by technical failure Cadillac’s had for “far too long”

How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
How to watch NASCAR 2026 at Las Vegas: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Feature

Discover prime content

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
View more