Lewis Hamilton jokes his 2025 Hungary GP low point deserves its own documentary

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joked that Formula 1 fans may have to wait for a future feature documentary to uncover the full behind-the-scenes story of his tumultuous 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Returning to the Hungaroring 12 months after one of his most challenging outings during his tough first season with Ferrari, Hamilton reflected on how much has changed for him in the last year.

The 2025 race in Hungary resulted in a 12th-place finish for the British driver after he was eliminated in Q2 and qualified in the same position. In comparison, his team-mate Charles Leclerc secured pole position and finished the grand prix in fourth.

At the time, Hamilton publicly described his own performance as "useless" and went as far as to suggest that the Maranello outfit "probably needs to change driver".

When asked during his Thursday media duties ahead of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix to reflect on the progress made since this time last year, Hamilton joked he would reveal all in a future documentary.

"Definitely, I'm proud of everyone in the team, and also I am definitely proud of myself for getting myself out of the place that I was in," he explained to Motorsport.com and other media.

"And one day when I do my documentary, I'll tell you all about that weekend and what led up to it.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Liam Fabre

"But to come from there, even coming into this week, I felt a lot from last week, and I arrived worlds away from where I was last year, for which I'm really grateful.

"I'm really grateful for what we've developed as a team, the pieces of the puzzle that have moved and come together, and now we come here with a great car, with a great package as a whole, and that we can fight with."

While it seems as though Hamilton was only joking about a future tell-all documentary, the 41-year-old has previously shared his plans for projects in film and TV following the success of F1 The Movie, on which he served as an executive producer.

"We have some ideas," he previously told Ferrari Magazine. "I’m in the process of figuring it out, but storytelling is something I’m really passionate about. More than ever, we need inspirational stories out there, given the dark times we live in.

"I love comedy and I’ve got a particular idea for a television show. I’m working on a couple of animation movie ideas, and we’re getting sent so much stuff since the F1 movie happened. It’s crazy. But it’s not about doing lots and lots of projects, it’s more like Quentin Tarantino does it, quality rather than quantity."

Hamilton heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend second in the drivers' championship, 45 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.