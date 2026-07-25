Lewis Hamilton jokes his 2025 Hungary GP low point deserves its own documentary
Reflecting on his challenging 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton joked that he will reveal the full story in a future documentary
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joked that Formula 1 fans may have to wait for a future feature documentary to uncover the full behind-the-scenes story of his tumultuous 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Returning to the Hungaroring 12 months after one of his most challenging outings during his tough first season with Ferrari, Hamilton reflected on how much has changed for him in the last year.
The 2025 race in Hungary resulted in a 12th-place finish for the British driver after he was eliminated in Q2 and qualified in the same position. In comparison, his team-mate Charles Leclerc secured pole position and finished the grand prix in fourth.
At the time, Hamilton publicly described his own performance as "useless" and went as far as to suggest that the Maranello outfit "probably needs to change driver".
When asked during his Thursday media duties ahead of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix to reflect on the progress made since this time last year, Hamilton joked he would reveal all in a future documentary.
"Definitely, I'm proud of everyone in the team, and also I am definitely proud of myself for getting myself out of the place that I was in," he explained to Motorsport.com and other media.
"And one day when I do my documentary, I'll tell you all about that weekend and what led up to it.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Liam Fabre
"But to come from there, even coming into this week, I felt a lot from last week, and I arrived worlds away from where I was last year, for which I'm really grateful.
"I'm really grateful for what we've developed as a team, the pieces of the puzzle that have moved and come together, and now we come here with a great car, with a great package as a whole, and that we can fight with."
While it seems as though Hamilton was only joking about a future tell-all documentary, the 41-year-old has previously shared his plans for projects in film and TV following the success of F1 The Movie, on which he served as an executive producer.
"We have some ideas," he previously told Ferrari Magazine. "I’m in the process of figuring it out, but storytelling is something I’m really passionate about. More than ever, we need inspirational stories out there, given the dark times we live in.
"I love comedy and I’ve got a particular idea for a television show. I’m working on a couple of animation movie ideas, and we’re getting sent so much stuff since the F1 movie happened. It’s crazy. But it’s not about doing lots and lots of projects, it’s more like Quentin Tarantino does it, quality rather than quantity."
Hamilton heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend second in the drivers' championship, 45 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.
Share Or Save This Story
Charles Leclerc: "I don't expect us to have today's gap" in F1 Hungary qualifying
George Russell: What Mercedes 'feared' from Ferrari came true in F1 Hungarian GP practice
Why Charles Leclerc’s battle of the brakes has left him trailing Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes faces Ferrari threat amid reliability woes, says David Coulthard
Lewis Hamilton F1 Belgian GP penalty was completely justified, says former driver
Why Fred Vasseur's steady hand is exactly what fervent Ferrari needs right now
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton jokes his 2025 Hungary GP low point deserves its own documentary
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Hungaroring track repaired overnight after driver complaints
Mercedes: Software issue “affected George more than Kimi”
When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation
When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments