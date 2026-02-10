Skip to main content

Formula 1 McLaren launch

Lewis Hamilton hails Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'one of the most important in history'

Lewis Hamilton praised Bad Bunny's politically charged 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, saying its message of unity and love was inspiring and personally resonant

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by Benito Ocasio, known by his stage name Bad Bunny.

The performance has become a hot topic of conversation as the Puerto Rican rapper and singer took a stand against current politics in the United States. Ocasio was one of many celebrities to wear an 'ICE Out' pin at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the week before the Super Bowl. He also touched upon his political views during his acceptance speech at the awards ceremony.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” Ocasio began. “The only thing that's more powerful than hate is love,” he said. “So please we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family and there’s a way to do it, with love, and don’t forget that.”

Hamilton, who was present at the Super Bowl with his rumoured partner Kim Kardashian, decided to speak out with his support for Bad Bunny, describing the show as truly inspiring.

"That was one of THE most important Super Bowl halftime shows in history," Hamilton shared on his Instagram Story.

 

"In a world and a country led by people whose only goal is to encourage division, we witnessed an artist stand amongst a diverse group of people, on the same level, with a message of togetherness.

"It gave me goosebumps. I have the highest respect for Benito and this show he put on. A show that wasn’t about himself, but about the people. I’m truly so inspired. I don’t speak Spanish, but his message of unity resonated deeply.

"Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love."

