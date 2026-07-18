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Lewis Hamilton hailed as a "legend" after emotional fan interaction at F1 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton earned widespread praise from fans after a heartwarming interaction with a supporter during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has once again drawn widespread praise from fans after footage of a wholesome interaction with one of his avid supporters during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend surfaced online.

The video, which recently gained traction on social media, shows the British driver taking time out to speak with a visibly emotional fan in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock.

As the Ferrari driver made his way through crowds of fans, signing autographs as he went, he noticed the fan, who he recognised from a previous interaction. "Oh, hey man!" he said as he gave him a hug. "You're getting so big!"

The fan was overcome with emotion as they talked about his Ayrton Senna T-shirt and their first meeting.

"Man, imagine having the power to make people so happy. I’m glad Lewis uses it and embraces it. Not all famous people do. That guy is going to remember that moment forever," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Legend. Doesn’t take much to be kind, but some take the extra time regardless."

 

"Proving that it doesn't take a lot to positively impact someone's day, and in this case, clearly this dude's life. Lewis will always be a legend," someone else posted, and another comment read: "Why am I tearing up?"

Further comments included: "Lewis is a good human being," and "Just when I thought I couldn’t like Lewis any more, he goes and does this." Someone else wrote: "I love that he immediately recognises him. Not wrong; it's an awesome shirt."

The interaction came after Hamilton crashed at the end of the third and final practice session at Spa-Francorchamps. The Ferrari mechanics managed to get the car repaired in time for qualifying, in which Hamilton put in the sixth-fastest time. 

He will start the Belgian Grand Prix from fifth after Lando Norris's 10-place grid penalty is applied. 

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