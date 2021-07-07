Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

By:

Lewis Hamilton says the fight against Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year has been “reinvigorating the love” he has for Formula 1, bringing him closer to his Mercedes team.

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

Mercedes announced last Saturday that Hamilton had signed a new two-year contract, ensuring he will remain with the team until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Hamilton’s long-term F1 future had been subject to speculation after he only signed a one-year extension with Mercedes back in February to cover the 2021 season.

But the British driver always made clear that his future beyond this year would not depend on any on-track success as he went in search of a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton has faced his sternest challenge for an F1 title in over five seasons so far this year against Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ standings by 32 points after winning the last three races.

Speaking after his new contract was announced, Hamilton explained how much he was enjoying the fight against Red Bull and Verstappen, and how his passion to continue racing had not wavered at all.

“At the start of this season, when the cars were so close in performance, pretty much equal, then it was really one of the most exciting times that I’ve had for some time, to be able to have this battle for Red Bull,” Hamilton said.

“Honestly I was really hoping that it would continue on like that through the rest of the year, but as you’ve seen, they’ve taken a huge leap forwards.

“We’re always in different places in our lives, and it’s important that we take time to evaluate. It’s important that we do what’s right for us in terms of health and mental wellbeing.

“It’s always a good time to try and reflect and see what’s next. I found myself just waking up, thinking about racing. So I wanted to continue to race.

“And now we’re having this tight battle, yeah, it’s brought me closer to the team, it’s brought me closer to the engineers. It’s making me dig deeper, and I love that.

“I guess it has been reinvigorating the love that I have for this sport and love for what I do.”

Hamilton has been F1’s leading voice in the series’ recent push to improve diversity and inclusion, and remains heavily engaged with its leaders over plans for the future to help more people from underrepresented backgrounds get into the industry.

Hamilton said that he remained eager to “be a part of helping the sport evolve and be as great as it can be”, and also paid tribute to Mercedes for the support it was giving him to enact long-lasting change.

“It’s amazing to see what Mercedes are doing, the support that they’ve given me through this period with BLM, with turning the whole car black for the second year in a row, for really pushing for a more diverse and inclusive environment,” Hamilton said.

“It’s amazing, the conversations we’ve had. It’s an amazing, new part of the journey that we’ve started.

“For sure, several years ago, I could only have dreamed of being in this position. I’m excited for what that can be.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Previous article

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

23 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

15 min
3
Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

12 h
4
Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

1 h
5
National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton in UK

13 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

15m
F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

1 h
Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system
Formula 1

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

1 h
F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

12 h
McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

12 h
Latest videos
Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing 23:21
Formula 1
1 h

Zak Brown: F1, IndyCar, and the future of McLaren Racing

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
14 h

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos 03:13
Formula 1
14 h

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Austrian GP best photos

Formula 1: Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021 04:08
Formula 1
Jul 6, 2021

Formula 1: Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Formula 1: Brown labels penalty for Norris as 'nonsense' 02:20
Formula 1
Jul 6, 2021

Formula 1: Brown labels penalty for Norris as 'nonsense'

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to F1 Turn 1 track limits in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to F1 Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: ‘Crazy’ to penalise F1 drivers for defending outside moves

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto2 riders who turned down Aprilia MotoGP ride ‘won’t be happy'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his teammate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Fight against Verstappen ‘reinvigorating’ love for F1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.