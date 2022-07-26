Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series Next / Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton has "plenty left in the tank" after 300 F1 races landmark

Lewis Hamilton feels he has “plenty of fuel left in the tank” and is enjoying Formula 1 more than ever after reaching 300 races at the French Grand Prix.

Luke Smith
By:
Hamilton has "plenty left in the tank" after 300 F1 races landmark
Listen to this article

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton celebrated his 300th grand prix start at Paul Ricard, becoming only the sixth driver in history to reach the milestone.

At 37, Hamilton is the second-oldest driver on the grid, only behind Fernando Alonso, and has previously talked down the chances of him still racing in F1 when he is 40.

But Mercedes F1 boss Wolff suggested on Saturday that recent discussions with Hamilton about the future of their partnership covered a 5-10 year period, adding: "I think we can go to 400."

Hamilton recorded his best result of the season in France as he finished second behind 2021 title rival Max Verstappen, leading home Mercedes teammate George Russell in third place.

Asked about the 400-race landmark and the possibility of a long-term stay in F1, Hamilton replied: "That's a lot of races! I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh and still feel like I've got plenty of fuel left in the tank.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing. I'm really, really proud and enjoying arriving every day and working with this incredible group of people.

"I'm also enjoying working with the sport more than ever. We've got some great people leading the sport and having great conversations about the direction we're going as a sport.

"So I'm enjoying it more than ever."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, 2nd position, crosses the line

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, 2nd position, crosses the line

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has been a leading voice pushing for action in F1 to improve diversity and inclusion, aided by his Mission 44 initiative and Ignite, his joint charity with Mercedes.

After narrowly missing out on a record-breaking eighth world title last year, Hamilton has struggled to match his recent championship-winning form so far this season as Mercedes failed to match the performance of Red Bull and Ferrari under the new technical regulations.

Read Also:

Hamilton's existing Mercedes F1 deal expires at the end of next season, but he was clear about wanting to return to fighting for victories once again in F1 with the team.

"Of course, I want to get back to winning ways and that's going to take time, but I'm sure we'll sit down at some stage and talk about the future," Hamilton said.

"But again, just with our team, I always want to continue to be building. It's one thing having races, but it's also continuing the work that we do outside and doing more, which I think Mercedes and us can always do more, and we will."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series
Previous article

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series
Next article

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga

Haas F1 boss Steiner not surprised by Rich Energy BSB saga
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren French GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Nothing Mercedes could do to fight Verstappen for French GP win

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals drinks bottle failed in F1 French GP podium charge

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime
Formula 1

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff French GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still needs "a lot of laptime" to fight for F1 wins - Wolff

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle
Formula E

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo’s statement reaffirming his commitment to remain in Formula 1 with McLaren next year “wasn’t a surprise”, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Kevin Magnussen feels “a little anxious” to see what impact the first major Haas Formula 1 car update of the season has on its performance when it arrives in Hungary.

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" image after Marko comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" image after Marko comments

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has more important things to focus on than controlling moments of in-car anger after recent comments from Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
37m
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
22 h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.