Legendary Australian commentator Darrell Eastlake dies

Legendary Australian motorsport commentator Darrell Eastlake has died aged 75.

Eastlake passed away on Thursday morning after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and emphysema. He spent the final few years of his life living in aged care on New South Wales' Central Coast.

While he was best known for calling Rugby League and his work with Channel Nine's Wide World of Sports programme, he was also a regular motor racing commentator during his active career.

He called 500cc World Championship bike racing alongside Barry Sheene at Channel Nine, and anchored the network's Formula 1 coverage with Alan Jones from the 1990s up until 2002.

Eastlake also regularly called the Gold Coast Indy event and was the series commentator for the Super Touring when Nine had the rights in 1994 and 1995.

He was even a racer himself, briefly running a Leyland P76 in Touring Car races in Queensland in the 1970s.

"Darrell was a larger than life character who loomed into Australian households with excitement and authenticity," Nine's Director of Sport Tom Malone told the network's news website.

"His impact on sports broadcasting was huge, transforming the way millions of Australians consumed and appreciated sport."

Eastlake retired in 2005 before being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and emphysema five years later.