Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Leclerc set for grid penalty after gearbox change

Leclerc set for grid penalty after gearbox change
By: Matt Beer
Jun 30, 2018, 12:19 PM

Charles Leclerc is set for a grid penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix as his Sauber Formula 1 car needs a gearbox change following his morning practice failure.

Leclerc ground to a halt as he came out of the pitlane towards the end of final practice, a session in which he was classified 10th.

As his car requires a fresh gearbox, he will take a five-place grid penalty because the unit being replaced has not done the six consecutive events required by the rules.

Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur expects the work to be completed in time for the start of qualifying.

"He should be out unless we have a last-minute problem," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull also stopped on track during final practice, but the exact nature of that car's fault and any consequences are not yet clear.

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.019s

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.019s

F1 stewards may give tougher penalties for incidents

F1 stewards may give tougher penalties for incidents

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Location Red Bull Ring
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Sauber
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

