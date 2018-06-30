Leclerc set for grid penalty after gearbox change

Leclerc ground to a halt as he came out of the pitlane towards the end of final practice, a session in which he was classified 10th.

As his car requires a fresh gearbox, he will take a five-place grid penalty because the unit being replaced has not done the six consecutive events required by the rules.

Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur expects the work to be completed in time for the start of qualifying.

"He should be out unless we have a last-minute problem," Vasseur told Motorsport.com.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull also stopped on track during final practice, but the exact nature of that car's fault and any consequences are not yet clear.

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper