Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari confirms Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair" Next / Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari opted to take a fresh control electronics element on his power unit.

Luke Smith
By:
Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Listen to this article

Leclerc was forced to retire from last Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix while leading the race after a failure on his power unit that Ferrari has since confirmed left it “beyond repair”.

It was the latest reliability setback for Leclerc in a tricky period for Leclerc that also saw him retire when leading in Spain due to a problem on his power unit, leaving Ferrari facing potential grid penalties.

Ahead of Friday’s practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the FIA confirmed Ferrari had taken a fresh engine, MGU-H, MGU-K, and control electronics, all within his season allocation.

But following the conclusion of FP2, a second document from the FIA confirmed that Leclerc had taken another new control electronics, his third of the year.

As this exceeds the season limit of two control electronics, it has triggered a 10-place grid drop that Leclerc will take on Sunday.

The primary concern ahead of the weekend lay with Leclerc’s turbocharger after the fresh one introduced in Azerbaijan was wiped out by the power unit failure. However, he still has a usable one within his season pool that meant no change has been required so far.

Speaking this morning, Leclerc conceded it was “not the best position to be in” facing penalties so early in the season.

“This is one of the tracks where it is quite easy to overtake, but there are also tracks in the next three or four races where it’s quite easy to overtake too,” Leclerc said.

Although Max Verstappen topped both FP1 and FP2 for Red Bull on Friday in Montreal, Leclerc managed to the end the day second-fastest, just 0.081 seconds shy of the best time in the afternoon.

While he will currently only drop 10 places, Ferrari could look to take advantage of the setback and introduce other new parts to the pool if it deems a back-of-grid start to be worthwhile.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is already confirmed to be starting the race from the rear of the field after the team took a complete new power unit for the weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ferrari confirms Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"
Previous article

Ferrari confirms Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"
Next article

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: ‘Sending it’ at final corner cost me P2 to Alonso in F1 qualifying

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.