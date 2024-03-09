All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to P7 in Saudi F1 GP

Charles Leclerc has heaped praise on Oliver Bearman's 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix drive, saying "it's just a matter of time" before the Ferrari substitute graduates full-time to Formula 1.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Review – The Red Bull Machine Powers On

After taking part in practice, regular Ferrari racer Carlos Sainz was forced to undergo surgery for appendicitis to leave the team to call on the services of Prema Racing FIA F2 driver Bearman.

He had narrowly missed out on a Q3 appearance in qualifying so lined up 11th on the grid before launching well to then set about executing a string of well-judged passes - capped off by a dummy on Yuki Tsunoda to launch down the inside of the RB into Turn 1.

That came in addition to clean moves on Zhou Guanyu and Nico Hulkenberg on his way to an eventual seventh, Bearman crossing the line 24 seconds behind third-placed Leclerc.

For his efforts, Bearman was voted by viewers as the 'Driver of the Day'.

Rating his temporary team-mate's performance and the plaudits that came Bearman's way, Leclerc said: "I mean, he completely deserves it. He's done an incredible job already from FP3.

"He was straight on the pace in qualifying. He did a great job and missed Q3 by so little.

"I think today, he's been incredible. I mean, seventh in your first race in F1, and having only done FP3 in a new car, is just hugely impressive. So, I'm sure he's extremely proud."

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc reckoned that Bearman, whose Prema team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli is heavily linked with replacing Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, had forced his way onto people's radar.

He continued: "But everybody has noticed how talented he is. And I guess it's just a matter of time before he comes here in Formula 1."

Leclerc was able to keep second-starting Sergio Perez at bay through the opening corners of the 50-lap race as polesitter Verstappen escaped unchallenged on his way to the eventual win.

But an early safety car, triggered by Lance Stroll crashing, created a round of pitstops during which Leclerc was delayed by three seconds as traffic prevented him from exiting the pit box.

"We had quite a good pace because we had the fastest lap at the end - I got a bit helped by a DRS," was Leclerc's assessment. "But overall, the feeling was pretty good.

"It was a bit of a boring race because Red Bull were a bit too quick. Behind, we had a bit of a gap. But we took the maximum points we could today. That was the target."

Perez held on to second place behind Verstappen despite getting a five-second penalty for unsafe release. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
Next article Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Russell: Mercedes "getting slower" while rivals improve during F1 rounds

Russell: Mercedes "getting slower" while rivals improve during F1 rounds

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Russell: Mercedes "getting slower" while rivals improve during F1 rounds Russell: Mercedes "getting slower" while rivals improve during F1 rounds
Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team Horner: "Nobody bigger" than Red Bull F1 team
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
More from
Oliver Bearman
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi GP so good it's "unrealistic" Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi GP so good it's "unrealistic"
Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut

Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari

D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari D’Ambrosio set to leave Mercedes and join Hamilton at Ferrari

Latest news

Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak Bell cruises to Phoenix Cup win for Toyota, ends Chevy streak
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win” McLaughlin: Charging to podium in St. Pete is “like a win”
Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP

Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP Marquez "gave up" maiden Ducati MotoGP podium shot in Qatar GP
Quartararo: Yamaha "further than ever" from MotoGP rivals

Quartararo: Yamaha "further than ever" from MotoGP rivals

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Quartararo: Yamaha "further than ever" from MotoGP rivals Quartararo: Yamaha "further than ever" from MotoGP rivals

Prime

Discover prime content
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global