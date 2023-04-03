Subscribe
Previous / Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike Next / Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh"
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is frustrated by his "worst ever start of the season" after being eliminated on the first lap of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Frustrated Leclerc says F1 2023 his "worst ever start" to a season
Listen to this article

Leclerc was thrown off the track after contact with Lance Stroll when he attempted to pass the Aston Martin around the outside of Turn 3.

The Monegasque ended up beached in the outside gravel trap, ending his race after just three corners.

Leclerc's second retirement in three grands prix means he's still stuck on a mere six points. In Bahrain he retired with power unit troubles, which led to a grid penalty in Saudi Arabia from which he was unable to finish higher than seventh.

While 2022 was a challenging season for Ferrari, Leclerc at least started it off strongly with two wins and a second place from the corresponding trio of races.

But this season couldn't have been more different, with Leclerc languishing in 10th place after his solitary finish in Jeddah, scoring by far the least amount of points out of his five season starts with Ferrari.

"I'm frustrated, obviously it's the worst ever start of the season," Leclerc said. "I mean, only six points, so it's frustrating."

No further action was taken for Leclerc's incident as Stroll was sandwiched in between the Ferrari man and his Aston team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Leclerc acknowledged the Canadian wasn't to blame and said he went for a gap that suddenly opened up on the outside of Turn 3.

The retired car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The retired car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

"In Turn 1 I took it easy, I didn't want to take any risk," he recounted. "In Turn 3, I honestly wasn't really planning to do any overtakes there but Lance had to slow down the car a lot while braking because Fernando had to, because of the cars in front.

"And so I saw that there was a gap on the outside, I went for it. Unfortunately, Fernando had to slow even more down the car towards the end of braking and Lance found himself between Fernando and myself and we had contact.

"I'm obviously not blaming it on Lance. I think it's a racing incident. But it's just very frustrating because the end result is that I'm going home with basically no points."

Stroll agreed: "It was honestly a racing incident I think.

"It gets so narrow, this track is narrow, going into Turn 3 I was braking in the middle of him and Fernando, I didn't move and then kind of got sandwiched and then we made contact.

"It was unfortunate for him and lucky for me that I didn't pick up damage or anything."

Read Also:

Having started the season wanting to challenge Melbourne winner Max Verstappen for the championship, Leclerc says his focus has now shifted to just completing a race weekend without any setbacks.

"For now, instead of thinking about long-term targets, I think just finishing a race without any penalties or issues whatsoever is a priority," he added. "And then take the momentum and see what's possible."

shares
comments

Related video

Albon F1 Australian GP crash triggered by tyre temperature spike

Alonso says Sainz's Australian GP F1 penalty is "too harsh"
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Formula 1
Australian GP

Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags Wolff: F1 must better define when to use red flags

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Formula 1
Australian GP

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours Leclerc not spending energy on "unfounded" Ferrari F1 rumours

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur Ferrari must not “bullshit itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Latest news

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

F1 Formula 1

Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards Norris: "Terrible" Pirelli tyres not up to F1 standards

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty Vasseur: FIA wrong to not speak to Sainz over Australian GP penalty

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP Espargaro felt like he had flat tyre in "nightmare" Argentina GP

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

DTM DTM

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.