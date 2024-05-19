Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result
Ferrari's power strategy in qualifying for the Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix cost the team a better result in the race, according to Charles Leclerc.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Italian squad had impressed in Friday practice but, in its preparations for qualifying, the team appeared to lack pace at the start of the lap relative to the cars ahead of it in the battle for pole position.
GPS traces show that his Ferrari was between 3-4kph slower on the straights compared to the two McLarens, and even more in arrears compared to polesitter Max Verstappen - thanks to the tow the Red Bull driver picked up from Nico Hulkenberg.
Leclerc felt that Ferrari's ultimate grid positions, which became third and fourth when Oscar Piastri was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Kevin Magnussen in FP1, cost a shot at anything more than third.
"Looking back at yesterday, reanalysing qualifying. I think we basically lost everything at the launch [of the lap] for some reason," he said.
"We had a slightly different power strategy compared to McLaren and Red Bull, and we lost everything on the run down to Turn 2 - Max, on top of that, had the slipstream.
"This is something we'll have to look into because, especially on a track like this, track position is absolutely everything.
Watch: F1 2024 Emilia Romagna GP Review - Too Late for McLaren's Charge on Red Bull
"When you only have a tenth in between Red Bull, McLaren, and ourselves, we need to do everything perfect and the third place today cost us maybe a better result in the race."
Explaining his first impressions of Ferrari's comprehensive suite of upgrades for the Imola race, Leclerc contended that it was difficult to judge them given the demands of the Imola circuit.
But he was confident that the team had attained its objectives with the new bodywork, floor, and wings that it had installed for its home race.
"I think first of all, it's not the best track to judge upgrades, mostly because kerb-riding is such a thing here that if you have a good car on kerbs, then that could hide a bit more what is the real order," the Monegasque said.
"The good thing is that everything we expected from those upgrades, we had it in terms of data. It did exactly what it was supposed to do, which is always a good thing."
The Italian squad had impressed in Friday practice but, in its preparations for qualifying, the team appeared to lack pace at the start of the lap relative to the cars ahead of it in the battle for pole position.
GPS traces show that his Ferrari was between 3-4kph slower on the straights compared to the two McLarens, and even more in arrears compared to polesitter Max Verstappen - thanks to the tow the Red Bull driver picked up from Nico Hulkenberg.
Leclerc felt that Ferrari's ultimate grid positions, which became third and fourth when Oscar Piastri was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Kevin Magnussen in FP1, cost a shot at anything more than third.
"Looking back at yesterday, reanalysing qualifying. I think we basically lost everything at the launch [of the lap] for some reason," he said.
"We had a slightly different power strategy compared to McLaren and Red Bull, and we lost everything on the run down to Turn 2 - Max, on top of that, had the slipstream.
"This is something we'll have to look into because, especially on a track like this, track position is absolutely everything.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"When you only have a tenth in between Red Bull, McLaren, and ourselves, we need to do everything perfect and the third place today cost us maybe a better result in the race."
Explaining his first impressions of Ferrari's comprehensive suite of upgrades for the Imola race, Leclerc contended that it was difficult to judge them given the demands of the Imola circuit.
But he was confident that the team had attained its objectives with the new bodywork, floor, and wings that it had installed for its home race.
"I think first of all, it's not the best track to judge upgrades, mostly because kerb-riding is such a thing here that if you have a good car on kerbs, then that could hide a bit more what is the real order," the Monegasque said.
"The good thing is that everything we expected from those upgrades, we had it in terms of data. It did exactly what it was supposed to do, which is always a good thing."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris
Sainz: Ferrari F1 upgrade expectations "completely out of reality"
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
Latest news
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
Kyle Larson "thought for sure" he would win All-Star Race
Aston Martin F1 upgrades may have made car "difficult to drive"
McLaughlin relishes “gnarly” run to snatch record Indy 500 pole
Prime
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments