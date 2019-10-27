Formula 1
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

Ferrari carries out pre-race gearbox check on Leclerc's car

shares
comments
Ferrari carries out pre-race gearbox check on Leclerc's car
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 6:05 PM

Charles Leclerc is clear to start the Mexican Grand Prix from pole position after Ferrari had to conduct a morning gearbox check on his Formula 1 car.

Leclerc qualified second for the Mexican race but was promoted to pole following a three-place penalty for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari discovered a potential issue after qualifying and this morning Leclerc’s car was on the stands in the garage while checks were carried out on “some hydraulic parts of the gearbox” under supervision from the FIA.

No penalty-inducing changes were required but Ferrari replaced the hydraulic actuator as well as the “MOOG block”, which is related to hydraulic pressure, and “TAG320B”, which is the control ECU.

Leclerc should thus be clear to start the race from pole position alongside teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Meanwhile, Mercedes expects Valtteri Bottas to start the race from sixth on the grid following his qualifying crash.  

Mercedes had a significant repair job after Bottas’s heavy shunt at the final corner but has been able to undertake that without replacing any penalty-inducing components.

The team said he should be able to take the start without penalty “barring any unforeseen surprises between now and then”.

It has now been revealed by the FIA that Mercedes replaced an enormous list of components on Bottas’s car, ranging from the front suspension to both wings, the floor and gearbox and ERS elements.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 getting into the medical car after crashing in qualifying

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 getting into the medical car after crashing in qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
16:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
20:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
16:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
19:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

