Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Russell: Albon has done "exceptional job" as Williams F1 replacement Next / Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"
Formula 1 News

Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve

Mattia Binotto believes Charles Leclerc helps to “enhance the myth” of Ferrari in Formula 1 in a similar way to Gilles Villeneuve, one of the Scuderia’s best-loved drivers.

Luke Smith
By:
Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve
Listen to this article

Leclerc made his debut for Ferrari in 2019 after just one year in F1, but quickly emerged as a fan favourite by impressing through his first campaign in Maranello. His performances were rewarded with a long-term contract that runs to the end of the 2024 season.

Leclerc finds himself in the midst of an early title fight in 2022, having won two races and scored five pole positions in the opening seven rounds of the season. He currently trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by nine points at the top of the standings.

As part of an event at Fiorano to mark 40 years since Villeneuve’s death in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder, Leclerc was given the opportunity to drive the Canadian’s iconic Ferrari 312T car from 1979.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the similarities between Leclerc and Villeneuve, Ferrari F1 boss Binotto noted the way both were embraced by the fans and helped enhance the Ferrari story in grand prix racing.

“If I look at Charles, [it’s] the way he is driving, his talent, and more than that, it’s the passion, the passion of the fans for him,” Binotto said.

“Being [part of] Ferrari is somehow trying to enhance the myth of the cavallino [Ferrari’s prancing horse]. There are only few drivers which are capable of doing that, and I think Charles is one of these, as was Gilles.

“Gilles was fantastic. Gilles won only six races, but remains for all the tifosi and the cavallino the driver. It really was his way of driving, his way of behaving. It's the passion he showed.

“And I think Charles has got that, and that's something which is great. We are passionate as well ourselves, and we hope that he will win more than six races.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 312T of Gilles Villeneuve

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 312T of Gilles Villeneuve

Photo by: Ferrari

Villeneuve raced for Ferrari from 1977 until his death in 1982, and finished as the runner-up to teammate Jody Scheckter in the 1979 championship.

Leclerc noted after driving Villeneuve’s car just how basic the safety standards were back in the 1970s compared to today, thanks to the advances made by the FIA over the years.

“If you look at the time and the cars they had, they were so dangerous,” said Binotto.

“If you had an accident, you know what can be the consequence. And today the cars are very, very safe, I would say, compared to what it was, and that is thanks to all the effort FIA, F1 and the teams put into it.

“The drivers were really mad, because of the amount of risk they were simply accepting, and I think today it's certainly safer.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Russell: Albon has done "exceptional job" as Williams F1 replacement
Previous article

Russell: Albon has done "exceptional job" as Williams F1 replacement
Next article

Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"

Ocon: Uncertain future for French GP in F1 "disappointing"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

More from
Gilles Villeneuve
The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari
Formula 1

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more

The tragedy of Ferrari's most unpopular F1 star Prime
Formula 1

The tragedy of Ferrari's most unpopular F1 star

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.