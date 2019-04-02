Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Commentary

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

shares
comments
45m ago

In the aftermatch of Charles Leclerc's heartbreaking loss of a first Formula 1 victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, there was confusion over the nature of his Ferrari's problem.

For our latest video analysis, Jake Boxall-Legge and Stuart Codling join Glenn Freeman to explain the effects of the cylinder issue that hit Leclerc and how Ferrari was able to manage it to the finish.

They also consider the wider story of the impact Leclerc has made at Ferrari already and the fluctuating battle between the Italian team and arch-rival Mercedes.

More Ferrari insights:

 

 

Next article
Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game

Previous article

Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Commentary

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

45m ago
Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect" Article
Formula 1

Alonso: McLaren's 2019 F1 car better "in every aspect"

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson Article
IndyCar

Finding speed in an IndyCar, by ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson

Latest videos
Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix 05:13
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

22m ago
The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019 06:46
Formula 1

The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019

3h ago

Shop Our Store
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained
Formula 1

Leclerc's Bahrain GP Ferrari engine problem explained

Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game
Formula 1

Tech verdict: The Bahrain tweaks that kept Mercedes in the game

Schumacher: Ferrari F1 debut "felt like home" right away
Formula 1

Schumacher: Ferrari F1 debut "felt like home" right away

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.