Lawson "wouldn't be happy to go back" to F1 2024 reserve role
AlphaTauri stand-in Liam Lawson has said he "wouldn't be happy to go back" to a Red Bull reserve role ahead of his last chance to claim a 2024 Formula 1 seat.
Lawson was drafted in halfway through the Zandvoort weekend to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo, substituting for the Australian until this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.
Following a last-minute call-up in the Netherlands, the New Zealander has gradually made progress and started impressing Red Bull chiefs, with a breakthrough ninth place and a Q3 berth in last weekend's Singapore GP as a standout result.
Lawson's recent form has given Red Bull a choice to make between Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo for AlphaTauri's two seats next year, although it is thought Tsunoda and Ricciardo are still most likely to stay put.
Speaking ahead of the Suzuka weekend, Lawson admitted he would be disappointed to return to a reserve driver role after getting a taste of an F1 race drive.
"I wouldn't be happy to go back to being reserve, but obviously, I know how hard it is to get into Formula 1," Lawson said.
"And I understand that that can be really difficult sometimes. So obviously, what will happen, will happen, but these things I just haven't really thought about too much. I'm just trying to make the most of this."
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Lawson expects things to start moving after his deputy role is over, as the hectic run of two back-to-back races has left little time for talks.
But with Ricciardo likely to return at the next race in Qatar, Lawson has said all he can now focus on is delivering in Japan.
"To be honest, there hasn't been a huge amount of time to discuss the future," he added.
"On what's happened so far, it's been pretty positive, But I guess the message for me has just been to keep my head down now and try and keep delivering until obviously things clear up, until this opportunity I have ends when Daniel comes back.
"So, it's basically just doing a good job but keep doing the same thing.
"Obviously, I want to be in Formula 1. Now I have this chance, I'm trying to do everything I can to show that I can be here. But in terms of all those discussions, those will happen after this weekend."
Lawson added that he was satisfied with his own performances given his lack of preparation, but felt there was still more to be extracted out of the AlphaTauri.
"There's just more with more time in the car, but for the nature of the situation, for how I've come into it, I think we've done well," he explained.
"I'm racing guys who have done 11 or 12 races in this season already, so we're definitely playing catch up.
"Every week, I get more comfortable with the car, so hopefully I go into this weekend feeling another step more comfortable.
"Compared to any other car I've driven it takes a lot more time to adjust to Formula 1."
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury
Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine
Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine
Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing
Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Latest news
Quartararo: Yamaha’s MotoGP form will be worse if rider, team “not aligned”
Quartararo: Yamaha’s MotoGP form will be worse if rider, team “not aligned” Quartararo: Yamaha’s MotoGP form will be worse if rider, team “not aligned”
Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bagnaia: Morbidelli deserves factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Mir won't ride 2024 Honda MotoGP bike in India due to transport issues
Mir won't ride 2024 Honda MotoGP bike in India due to transport issues Mir won't ride 2024 Honda MotoGP bike in India due to transport issues
Honda motorsport restructuring opens door to WEC/Le Mans bid
Honda motorsport restructuring opens door to WEC/Le Mans bid Honda motorsport restructuring opens door to WEC/Le Mans bid
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.