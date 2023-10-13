Lawson focused on Super Formula title after Qatar F1 frustration
Liam Lawson says that securing the Super Formula title will be “very important” to him, especially after his run of Formula 1 outings with AlphaTauri ended with disappointment in Qatar.
Lawson filled in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo for five events, scoring his first points at the Singapore Grand Prix with what remains the best Sunday result for any AlphaTauri driver this season.
But with Ricciardo set to return for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, the New Zealander's brief stint with the team ended on a low note with a first-lap incident in the Qatar sprint and a low-key run to 17th - the last of those to finish the race - in Sunday's grand prix.
Lawson will be at the US GP in his usual reserve role but he will miss Mexico in order to compete in the Super Formula doubleheader finale at Suzuka. He lies second in the championship, eight points behind leader Ritomo Miyata.
Asked by Motorsport.com about the importance of finishing his Japanese season as champion, Lawson said: “It's very important. Very, very important.
“Obviously, I think it can help make a huge impact on my career, especially with how this weekend's gone.
"I'll be in Austin. And I'll fly from there to Japan for our last race in Super Formula. So between now and then I'll just be preparing for that, and I'll obviously be doing stuff with Red Bull as well.”
Conceding his frustration at ending his stint with AlphaTauri on a disappointing note, Lawson added: "I think obviously you want to go out on a high,” he said. “So this is pretty tough to finish off on. I think it's just something we need to look into.
“The first couple of races went really good, we were building up, and then this week, I think we just struggled.”
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04, beaches in the gravel and retires from the Sprint race
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
He continued: "I think as I said the races up until this point were going pretty well, but this definitely doesn't help that. I think it's pretty disappointing, to finish my run of races like this.”
Lawson could take heart from some encouraging words from Christian Horner, who made it clear that the Kiwi will get another chance.
“I think he's done a great job jumping in with zero mileage in the car,” said the Red Bull boss. “And he's acquitted himself well as a grand prix driver.
“And I think he's caught all our attention in terms of the job that he's done. It certainly won't be his last race in F1. I'm sure that with what he's done in these five races he's demonstrated that he deserves an opportunity in the future.”
Additional Reporting by Matt Kew
The brief F1 pairing that brought “fun” to Sauber
Norris: "Missed opportunities" for Qatar F1 wins behind qualifying frustration
Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP
Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP Lawson found out via Ricciardo FaceTime that he would race in F1 Qatar GP
Ricciardo set to delay F1 return to United States GP
Ricciardo set to delay F1 return to United States GP Ricciardo set to delay F1 return to United States GP
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP Horner: Injured Ricciardo was “right to miss” F1 Qatar GP
AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance
AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance AlphaTauri: No budget for $20m extra CapEx F1 allowance
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Latest news
FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident
FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident FIA to review Hamilton F1 Qatar GP track crossing incident
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes MotoGP Indonesian GP: Bagnaia takes vital win from 13th as Martin crashes
Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops
Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops Red Bull: “Doesn’t make sense” for F1 to permanently mandate pitstops
Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th
Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities The Alonso-style F1 trick that highlights Piastri's star qualities
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid How F1's new team conservatism has already seen off one credible bid
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023 How Hamilton’s latest F1 battle error dents his otherwise stellar 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.