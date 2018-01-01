Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria

shares
comments
Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria
By: Charles Bradley
5h ago

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda underwent successful lung transplant surgery in Vienna, Austria on Thursday.

Lauda, 69, is a non-executive chairman of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, and owns a percentage of the reigning F1 world champions. He was reportedly taken ill while on holiday in Ibiza recently, and flew to Vienna for treatment for a “severe cough”.

Lauda suffered lung injuries in his fiery crash in the 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring that almost cost him his life. He inhaled toxic gases and flames in the crash’s aftermath, but made an amazing recovery to return to the sport just three races later.

A statement from the Vienna General Hospital said: “Due to a severe affection of the lungs, Niki Lauda had to undergo a lung transplantation at the AKH Vienna today. The transplantation was done successfully by Walter Klepetko, head of thoracic surgery, and Konrad Hotzenecker.

“We kindly ask for your understanding that the family won't give any official statements and we ask to protect the privacy of the Lauda family.”

Next Formula 1 article
Gallery: Ricciardo powers into F1's summer break

Previous article

Gallery: Ricciardo powers into F1's summer break

Next article

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Niki Lauda
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut at Mid-Ohio

3h ago
Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words Article
MotoGP

Ducati pair Lorenzo and Dovizioso reignite war of words

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria Article
Formula 1

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria

Latest videos
Why Red Bull's monkey is back 00:58
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's monkey is back

Chain Bear F1: Qualifying in Hungary - Strategies for a wet qualifying session 07:31
Formula 1

Chain Bear F1: Qualifying in Hungary - Strategies for a wet qualifying session

Shop Our Store
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Gallery: Ricciardo powers into F1's summer break
Formula 1

Gallery: Ricciardo powers into F1's summer break

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria
Formula 1

Lauda recovering after lung transplant surgery in Austria

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option
Formula 1

Norris says year away from McLaren is an option

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.